Wilson’s one-metre speakers come with six-figure specs for a five-figure price

Quick Summary Wilson Audio has upgraded its impressive Sabrina floorstanders with a new material, subtly re-engineered enclosures, and a trio of high-spec drivers. They also adopt tech from their more expensive siblings, but at a fraction of the price. That said, you're still looking at more than £30K a pair.

Luxury US Hi-Fi brand Wilson Audio is best known for its very big and very expensive high-spec speakers, such as the WATT/Puppy, but it also makes more modestly sized and priced options for audiophiles.

Modestly priced is relative, of course – the Sabrina V speakers will still set you back five figures – but Wilson Audio promises a six-figure audio experience.

The Sabrina V are Wilson Audio's smallest floorstanding speakers, with a width of just over 30cm and a depth of 39cm at the widest point on the base. That's an almost identical footprint to the previous model, the Sabrina X, but the enclosure has been re-shaped and re-engineered with some key improvements.

The big change here is new tech used in the enclosure, which Wilson Audio calls H-Material. It's a high density composite and while it's similar to the X-Material used in the previous generation's baffles, it's softer and according to Wilson, more musical.

X-Material is here too, in all the outer panels and structural reinforcements, while the entire enclosure is stiffer, with improved vibration control and a low acoustic floor.

The six-figure sound comes from the drivers, which are shared with Wilson Audio's most impressive flagship models.

There's the Convergent Synergy Carbon tweeter originally developed for the Alexx V, which delivers an "astonishingly natural" high frequency response. That's paired with an AlNiCo mid-range driver and an 8-inch woofer.

The mid-range driver is a re-engineered version of the one used in the Alexx V, Alexia V, Sasha V and WATT/Puppy, and it's teamed with the same 8-inch woofer you'll find in the Sasha V and WATT/Puppy.

Sabrina V launches globally on 3 July in a range of gloss colour options, and the UK price is £32,998 (about €38,600 / AU$68,574) per pair. In the US they're $28,000.