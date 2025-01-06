Samsung's 2025 TV lineup revealed – including a mammoth 8K wireless flagship

Quick Summary
Samsung has unveiled its 2025 TV lineup during a pre-CES event, with 8K and AI smarts on the agenda.
The flagship model is the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN990F, which also comes with a Wireless One Connect box.
Samsung hosted a pre-CES event in Las Vegas last night to debut its 2025 TV range. It also announced several key new technologies for the lineup, as well as a couple of interesting concepts.
The flagship of the new series and candidate for the year's best TV honours is the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN990F, its new 8K HDR model. Powered by the dedicated NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, it not only has next-gen upscaling prowess, it adopts other AI features for a premium experience.
That includes frame-by-frame analysis for HDR to ensure colour expansion and more natural-looking pictures across the board. There's Adaptive Sound Pro tech to separate and optimise different elements of a sound track, such as dialogue, music and sound effects.
Color Booster Pro further improves colour representation, while a proprietary AI Mode can be selected to ensure the TV runs at its best in whichever location you have it placed.
Finally, the Samsung QN990F comes with a Wireless One Connect Box so you can reduce clutter around the TV itself and plug in your sources up to 10 metres away.
That's also the case with the all-new Samsung The Frame Pro. The TV / art installation also comes with wireless video and audio transmission, and switches up the picture quality this year by using the brand's latest Neo QLED panel.
You get the NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor on board, plus access to an expanded line of artwork to display on the set when it is not in use. There are now over 3,000 pieces available to choose from.
Samsung will elaborate on its 2025 lineup soon, which will also include OLED TVs. T3 is at CES all this week to bring you more.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
