Withings’ smart mirror combines a smartwatch and scales into a full-length health scanner

Withings OMNIA
(Image credit: Withings)
At CES 2025, Withings has debuted its conceptual smart health mirror.

The Withings OMNIA offers 360-degree screening that measures and displays your health metrics, and it comes with an AI-powered assistant.

Withings is back at CES for another year, and this year, it’s displaying its most interesting conceptual product yet. The Withings OMNIA is a smart health mirror that scans the body with its 360-degree views, before analysing and displaying your overall health information.

Withings is well known for its smart health monitoring devices, like smartwatches and smart bathroom scales, but every year at CES, it debuts a new smart tracking device that pushes the boundaries. In 2023, Withings displayed the U-Scan, a pebble-shaped device that sits in your toilet bowl and collects data derived from your urine – an unconventional way of analysing your health if you ask me.

But now, Withings has debuted the Withings OMNIA, an AI-powered smart health screening mirror. Almost looking a little like a gigantic iPhone, it stands tall and has a scale-like base for users to stand on. The mirrored and interactive interface is a 3D-body model that works by scanning the body using advanced health sensors to provide daily health checks.

Once it’s done the scanning, the OMNIA integrates data from Withings’ ecosystem of devices to measure and gain insights on your height, weight, sleep, activity, nutrition and specific areas of the body like heart, lungs and blood pressure. This data is all shown on the mirror, so you can view metrics like your heart rate, step count, muscle-to-fat ratio, calories burned, vitamin C analysis and much more.

Withings OMNIA

(Image credit: Withings)

As you’d expect with most new smart device launches, the Withings OMNIA comes with an AI voice assistant. Dubbed an ‘AI Vocal Companion’, the assistant offers real-time feedback and explains everything in an engaging and empathetic way. It can also answer any questions that the user may have about certain metrics, and can potentially set you up for a consultation with a doctor if it’s needed.

While the Withings OMNIA is currently in development, it’s been described by Eric Carreel, Founder and President of Withings as “a monumental step forward in health technology.” Essentially, the Withings OMNIA sounds like a combination of a smartwatch and smart scale that’s been given a bigger mirror-like design. If this is the future of health screening, I’m excited but apprehensive as I can only imagine how much it’ll cost if and when it gets made.

In terms of availability, the Withings OMNIA is a conceptual product so, as of writing, it’s still in development. Some of the features will be available in the Withings app at the beginning of this year, including AI advice and clinician reviews but the actual product has no current launch date.

