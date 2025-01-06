SwitchBot’s new smart lock is perfect for renters and compatible with almost any lock type

QUICK SUMMARY
SwitchBot has announced a new smart lock and video doorbell at CES 2025.
The SwitchBot Lock Ultra is the most renter-friendly model on the market, and the SwitchBot Video Doorbell comes with an indoor monitor to show who’s at the door.
At CES 2025, SwitchBot has introduced two new smart home products to its extensive portfolio. The most exciting of the two announcements is the SwitchBot Lock Ultra which might be the most renter-friendly and versatile smart lock mode on the market.
While SwitchBot is arguably better known for its line-up of robot vacuum cleaners, the brand has been expanding into smart security devices, and its latest smart lock is seriously impressive. Dubbed as ‘the most versatile and renter-friendly smart lock yet’, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra offers multiple unlocking methods and is compatible with almost any lock type.
Many people are still hesitant about adopting smart locks, none more so than people who live in rented accommodation. But SwitchBot has made it easier to use this technology with its new Lock Ultra. It retrofits onto 99.9% of existing door locks, including deadbolt, mortise and Jimmy Proof locks, so you can easily add and remove it when you move in or out of your apartment.
For extra security, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra has 16 unlocking methods available, including fingerprint scanning. It can store up to 100 fingerprints, and has a six-layer protection system to keep it safe from hacking or any power issues. Speaking of which, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra has a triple-power system, including a rechargeable battery, a cold-resistant battery and a supercapacitator microelectronic.
SwitchBot’s next launch is its new video doorbell which allows more members of your family to check who’s at the door – not just the person who has the app. The SwitchBot Video Doorbell comes with a separate 4.3-inch indoor monitor which offers quick views of who’s at your door from inside your house and without using your smartphone.
The SwitchBot Video Doorbell has impressive video quality, including 2K Ultra-HD resolution, AI motion detection, 165-degree wide angle views and AI motion detection. It also has a built-in 100dB chime, a 20-month battery life, and two power modes to choose from.
When the new SwitchBot Lock Ultra or Video Doorbell will be available has yet to be announced but we hope later in 2025.


