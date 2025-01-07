We're only a week into January 2025 and it's already been awash with major TV launches as part of the CES 2025 tech show. But while LG's OLED G5 has hugely impressed me, and Samsung's S95F has delivered a new degree of glare-free imagery that sets it apart, it's actually another brand that might well have created what I think is the most formidable OLED TV of 2025 so far.
Panasonic, which is now selling TVs in the USA again – a territory it has long been absent from – returned in 2024 with the Z95A. For 2025, however, its new Z95B upgrade has taken a leaf out of LG's book and dropped Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology for multi-layer OLED – which means yet more peak brightness is possible.
Not that it's only about brightness. The Z95B's new panel structure also means a greater colour volume than its predecessor is possible – with a colour palette that's even more natural. I saw the Z95B next to the Z95A at a preview event ahead of the new TV's reveal and the newer model is certainly cooler in its appearance – likely a conscious choice in its tuning.
But where Panasonic has really pushed the boundaries is with some additional design tweaks beyond other makers. A new airflow system – made possible by moving the woofer higher up the screen, so that rising warm air circulates and falls for cooling purposes – ought to enable an even greater drive of brightness.
One of the most appealing things about the Z95B, however, is that it's a complete package. Like its predecessor it's got a fully integrated three-dimensional soundsystem, but with a totally new design – one that's gentler in appearance thanks to new curved edges to the speakers and Kvadrat-like coverings that are akin to Philips' best OLED models of late.
Panasonic also benefits from using integrated Fire TV, so the Z95B's operating system feels seamless – and with so many Google TV competitors falling short in this regard, it'll be interesting to watch this OS' evolution.
I still need to see the Z95B in a broader range of environments and with different content to make a true call on just how impressive it might be, though. With its predecessor it was actually the black level nuance that really excelled – and while the newer B model can go brighter, it's whether it can be as subtle and considered in the black level department that'll really help to upsell it.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
But on first impressions, and knowing the heritage and predecessors from Panasonic, the Z95B could well be the OLED TV of 2025 to make you forget about the LG OLED G5 and Samsung S95F.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
Technics EAH-AZ100 review: amazing in-ear earbuds
Technics has taken the solid AZ80 earbuds and made them better in almost every way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Technics' radical new earbuds aim to be premium contenders
The EAH-AZ100 have been unveiled at CES
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget Samsung's The Frame TV, the InkPoster is a digital frame with a difference
Full colour E Ink poster replicates traditional wall art
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Steam Deck getting a truly game changing update as GeForce Now is coming
Nvidia GeForce Now will soon be on Valve's handheld
By Rik Henderson Published
-
New Lenovo Legion Pro laptops look like total powerhouses
This is a serious gaming laptop with top-end specs
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I tested Lenovo's new rollable laptop and was shocked – it's like nothing else
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 rollable transforms from 14-inch to 16.7-inch at the touch of a button – and it's amazing
By Mike Lowe Published
-
The Steam Deck is dead – I tried a new SteamOS handheld that marks its future
Lenovo's Legion Go S shows there's life beyond the original Steam Deck yet
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Sony XYN Headset could be an Apple Vision Pro killer, but only for a select few
A new mixed reality headset is coming from Sony
By John McCann Published