We're only a week into January 2025 and it's already been awash with major TV launches as part of the CES 2025 tech show. But while LG's OLED G5 has hugely impressed me, and Samsung's S95F has delivered a new degree of glare-free imagery that sets it apart, it's actually another brand that might well have created what I think is the most formidable OLED TV of 2025 so far.

Panasonic, which is now selling TVs in the USA again – a territory it has long been absent from – returned in 2024 with the Z95A. For 2025, however, its new Z95B upgrade has taken a leaf out of LG's book and dropped Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology for multi-layer OLED – which means yet more peak brightness is possible.

Not that it's only about brightness. The Z95B's new panel structure also means a greater colour volume than its predecessor is possible – with a colour palette that's even more natural. I saw the Z95B next to the Z95A at a preview event ahead of the new TV's reveal and the newer model is certainly cooler in its appearance – likely a conscious choice in its tuning.

(Image credit: Future)

But where Panasonic has really pushed the boundaries is with some additional design tweaks beyond other makers. A new airflow system – made possible by moving the woofer higher up the screen, so that rising warm air circulates and falls for cooling purposes – ought to enable an even greater drive of brightness.

One of the most appealing things about the Z95B, however, is that it's a complete package. Like its predecessor it's got a fully integrated three-dimensional soundsystem, but with a totally new design – one that's gentler in appearance thanks to new curved edges to the speakers and Kvadrat-like coverings that are akin to Philips' best OLED models of late.

Panasonic also benefits from using integrated Fire TV, so the Z95B's operating system feels seamless – and with so many Google TV competitors falling short in this regard, it'll be interesting to watch this OS' evolution.

I still need to see the Z95B in a broader range of environments and with different content to make a true call on just how impressive it might be, though. With its predecessor it was actually the black level nuance that really excelled – and while the newer B model can go brighter, it's whether it can be as subtle and considered in the black level department that'll really help to upsell it.

But on first impressions, and knowing the heritage and predecessors from Panasonic, the Z95B could well be the OLED TV of 2025 to make you forget about the LG OLED G5 and Samsung S95F.

