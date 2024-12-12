Oura, watch out: Ultrahuman's smart ring suddenly looks a lot more appealing thanks to new free software update

Ultrahuman has been on a roll in 2024, so much so that its latest wearable, the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, now has a 30% share in the smart ring market (as of November 2024).

The company’s success is thanks to its non-subscription-based model and a continuous stream of free updates via the PowerPlug setup, which helps you customise plugins on your wearables.

The brand is not winding down for Christmas, either. Instead, Ultrahuman has launched a range of new features to take your smart ring experience to the next level.

These updates expand the Ultrahuman ecosystem’s capabilities, addressing everything from sleep and fitness to screen time and environmental tracking.

The Smart Alarm is one of the new additions, which optimises your wake-up experience by analysing your sleep cycles and ensuring you wake at the ideal moment.

There is also a new Social JetLag tool that is said to help align your lifestyle rhythms with your natural body clock by analysing your sleep and activity data. It provides actionable insights to reduce the negative effects of irregular schedules.

Let’s not forget about the ScreenTime PowerPlug, which promotes digital mindfulness by tracking active screen use and offering personalised suggestions to curb overuse.

Ultrahuman’s platform now also enables you to customise your heart rate zones based on your fitness levels and goals. This feature was previously reserved for larger wearables like running watches.

If you thought that’s already quite enough, you’re in for a treat. With the latest firmware update (7.80), Ultrahuman’s smart rings now feature Edge ML, enabling smarter data processing directly on the device. This ensures faster, more accurate insights into health metrics.

Plus, the new Ultrahuman Home platform takes environmental tracking to the next level by providing insights into your living environment. From air quality to temperature, it helps you create a healthier space at home.

You can buy the Ring AIR directly from Ultrahuman for $349/ £329 (approx. AU$548.20). Find out more about the Holiday Update here.

