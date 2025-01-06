Samsung's new Galaxy Book5 Pro could give Apple's MacBook Pro a run for its money

Quick Summary Samsung has announced two new Galaxy Book AI PCs at CES 2025. The Galaxy Book5 Pro comes in 14- and 16-inch models, while the Galaxy Book5 360 comes with a 15.6-inch screen size.

Samsung has already revealed several new products at CES 2025, but if you thought a new flagship TV and the introduction of AI on the big screen was all the company had in store for you, think again.

Alongside the two 8K Neo QLED TVs – QN990F and QN900F, Samsung expanded its Galaxy Book line up with the addition of two models – the Galaxy Book5 Pro and the Galaxy Book5 360. Both are powered by the Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors, and they come with a portable, premium design like many of the best laptops these days, along with a focus on AI.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro specs and features

The Galaxy Book5 Pro takes the fight to Apple's MacBook Pro, with 14- and 16-inch screen sizes on offer – both of which are touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate – and there's claimed to be up to 25 hours of video playback from the 16-inch model, which is an hour more than the MacBook Pro (M4).

Both models are also slimmer and lighter than Apple's alternatives, with the 16-inch measuring 12.5mm thick and weighing 1.56kg, compared to the MacBook Pro (M4)'s 16.8mm thickness and 2.14kg weight. The Galaxy Book5 360 meanwhile, has a 15.6-inch display, sitting in the middle of its stablemates, but the refresh rate drops to 60Hz.

Under their hoods, all the devices sport an advanced Intel AI Boost NPU said to be capable of up to 47 TOPs, which in theory means all those AI-intensive tasks they are able to offer should be nice and speedy. Visuals are handled by Intel Arc Graphics.

We mentioned a focus on AI, so it won't come as a surprise that Galaxy AI is on board both the Galaxy Book5 Pro models and the Galaxy Book5 360, like Galaxy smartphones. There are a couple of new features including AI Select and Photo Remaster, however.

AI Select works in a similar way as Circle to Search on Samsung phones, allowing you to get relevant search results instantly when you click on the icon and select the search area. Photo Remaster meanwhile, enables you to retouch images and clean up blurry photos.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 both run Windows 11 Home, and they come with 16GB of memory apiece.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro is available in 512GB and 1TB storage options, while the Galaxy Book5 360 is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 start on 22 January, before an on sale date of 7 February. The Galaxy Book5 Pro starts at £1,499 and the Galaxy Book5 360 starts at £1,249.

