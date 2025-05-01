Forget SodaStream – Smeg’s new soda maker is this summer’s must-have drinks machine
Smeg debuts its first ever soda maker, and I want one in every colour
QUICK SUMMARY
Smeg has launched its first ever Soda Maker, as part of the Collezione collection. The new Smeg Soda Maker can make up to 60 litres of sparkling water, and is designed to cut down on plastic waste.
The Smeg Soda Maker is available in four colours for £149.95.
Smeg has just launched its first ever sparkling drinks maker, and it could give SodaStream a run for its money. The new Smeg Soda Maker can make up to 60 litres of sparkling water using a single CO2 canister, and it’s designed to help you cut down on your plastic waste.
When it comes to sparkling water makers, the first brand that comes to mind is SodaStream. While other brands like Ninja have tried to knock SodaStream off its game with their own sparkling water machines, SodaStream still reigns supreme – but Smeg might be the one to change that.
The new Smeg Soda Maker is undeniably the fanciest fizzy drinks maker I’ve ever seen. While Smeg is best known for its 60s retro-inspired appliances, the brand launched the Collezione collection a couple of years ago, which puts matte colours and sharper lines at the forefront of its design, and the Smeg Soda Maker is no exception.
Joining the Collezione range, the Smeg Soda Maker comes in four matte colours, and it looks similar to a beer or cocktail dispensing machine that you’d see in a bar. It features a CO2 canister and a bottle that attaches to the main part of the appliance to fizz up your tap water.
With one single canister, the Smeg Soda Maker can make up to 60 litres of sparkling water without using batteries or having to be connected to the mains. The Smeg Soda Maker has multiple carbonation levels to choose from, and you can customise this with its simple twist controls.
In terms of sustainability, the Smeg Soda Maker comes with the 800ml Tritan Renew bottle which is made from 50% recycled plastic. But the main way the Smeg Soda Maker is designed to help you cut down on plastic waste is that you can use it to make your own fizzy drinks or cocktails rather than buying them at your local supermarket or bar – similar to how a bean-to-cup coffee machine can help you save money by replacing your takeaway coffees.
While the Smeg Soda Maker says that it can make different flavoured sodas, it hasn’t been announced whether Smeg will be making its own syrups like SodaStream does. I think it’d be highly unlikely that Smeg would do this but it’s definitely an avenue that the brand should explore if the Smeg Soda Maker flies off the shelves.
The Smeg Soda Maker costs £149.95, and comes with a CO2 canister if you order it directly from Smeg.
