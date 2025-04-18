Nike's wild recovery boots, which are like little spas for your feet, can finally be bought by anyone, not just athletes

When Nike and Hyperice announced they were teaming up on a wearable recovery system, I’ll admit I raised an eyebrow.

Recovery boots you can walk around in? Sounds like something out of a sci-fi locker room.

But last autumn, I actually had the chance to slip these space-age stompers on – and now that they’re finally launching to the public on 17 May, I can confirm: this is one weirdly wonderful piece of wearable tech.

The Hyperboot by Nike x Hyperice is no ordinary high-top. It’s a fully mobile, battery-powered recovery device disguised as footwear.

Imagine slipping your feet into a pair of boots that not only look wild but also massage your ankles with rhythmic air compression and gently radiate heat.

It's like a Normatec Premier session and a warm bath rolled into one, all while you’re walking around your house looking like an off-duty superhero.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

I wasn’t sure what to expect when I tried them on. Would they feel clunky? Too warm? Too weird?

Nope. They were surprisingly comfortable – and honestly, kind of addictive.

Once the compression kicked in and the HyperHeat system started working its magic, my feet felt like they’d been transported to some futuristic foot spa.

You’ve probably used recovery boots before; maybe those big, puffy ones that go all the way up your legs and require you to lie down and stay still.

The Hyperboot flips that experience on its head. You can warm up while moving, recover on the go, and avoid being tethered to a plug socket or a massage table.

The tech is clever, too. Each shoe has its own little battery pack tucked into the insole, powering dual-air bladders that deliver three levels of Normatec-style compression, combined with three levels of targeted heat.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

Everything’s controlled by a button or via the Hyperice app, so you can customise your routine before a run, after a heavy lifting session, or – let’s be honest – just because it feels really, really good.

According to Nike Athlete Innovation director Tobie Hatfield, this isn’t just about recovery anymore – it's about "pre-covery."

Elite athletes like Sha’Carri Richardson and Jayden Daniels have been testing them out, swearing by the boots for their portability and performance benefits.

As Sha’Carri put it: “Every millisecond matters,” and if your ankles are already warmed up before you hit the track, that’s a big win.

The Hyperboot is part of a growing trend we’re seeing from Nike, namely blending performance footwear with wearable wellness tech.

It’s not just about speed and style anymore. It’s about making sure you’re ready to move and able to bounce back faster than ever.

The Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot officially drops on 17 May 2025 in North America via Nike, Hyperice, and select retail stores for a recommended price of $899 (UK/AU prices TBC), with a global rollout planned later this year.