New Panerai watch is stunning – and it keeps going like the Duracell bunny!

Quick Summary Panerai has unveiled its latest watch – and it has one crazy spec point. Users can expect a 10 day power reserve. Yes, you read that correctly.

There are all kinds of ways to determine what the best watch on the market is. Some of us will want to be driven by specs. That offers a calculable way to compare two models and pick a winner.

Others will be stirred solely by the appearance of the piece. And for those who want the best of both worlds, there's Panerai. Beautiful in their own special way, these watches are packed with cool watchmaking technology.

Back in June, we saw the brand launch the Panerai Submersible Elux LAB-ID. That remains one of the most advanced watches on the market, with an automatic movement which powers a small circuit to generate electricity.

Now, hot on the heels of another release celebrating the America's Cup, we have this – the Panerai Luminor Diece Giorni GMT Ceramica. Far from just being a pretty face, though, this watch packs an incredible spec sheet, too.

For starters, there's a whopping 10 day power reserve on offer. That's massively impressive – you could fully wind this watch, head off on your summer holiday, get a tan, get sunburn, fly home, get stuck in traffic on the way back from the airport, and this would still be ticking when you got back!

Of course, in the wonderful world of Panerai, that isn't all that impressive. We already saw that feature on the Panerai Luminor GMT from back in May.

Fortunately that's not all there is to like here. The case is crafted from black ceramic on this model. That's a stunning material to craft a watch case from, and it looks absolutely fabulous here.

That's paired with a green dial. It's sun-brushed, meaning it will play with the light brilliantly, but is also sandwiched. That means there's a layer of Super-LumiNova in the middle, for brilliant performance in the dark.

Inside, you'll find the automatic calibre P.2003. That's a 4Hz movement, and also offers the insane power reserve we've already mentioned. You'll find a cool 100m of water resistance on offer here too – and when Panerai say that, they really mean it! We're not too sure we'd take the leather strap underwater, though.

Of course, as a Panerai, it's not for the feint of heart, either. The case sits a whopping 44mm across. Those with larger wrists should be fine, but the daintier of wrist may be out of luck here.

Still, let's not detract from this. The watch is absolutely stunning and packs in one of the most impressive power reserves I've ever seen. And in my book, that makes this one alright.