Sky giving all Now subscribers a huge free upgrade soon

Quick Summary Now is getting a facelift as the streaming service is moving onto the same platform used for Peacock in the US. It will start to roll out on 18 February and should make it easier for users to find content more quickly.

Sky's dedicated streaming service Now is getting a much-requested glow up soon, along with several new features inspired by the likes of Peacock in the US.

The brand is adopting NBCUniversal's platform, which also powers Peacock and several other streaming services, which should give it a cleaner look. It is also claimed to make it easier for users to find content more quickly.

(Image credit: Sky / Now)

The interface has been one of the biggest bugbears for some subscribers in recent years, so a refresh will be very much welcomed. The changes will be available to the public from 18 February 2025, so you can mark your diary now.

Speaking at today's OTT Question Time Live event in London Now's managing director, Carli Kerr, said that the move will also make it easier to add new features going forward: "Migrating to NBCU’s Global Streaming Platform means Now members will benefit from the ongoing delivery of customer features that enhance the viewing experience and leverage the latest technologies and innovations across the platform," she explained.

Also arriving with the new look will be new rails, including top 10s and "smoother search options". And Sports streams will be refined, with Sky Sports+ programming to be available in curated collections, such as The Miami Open tennis tournament.

Kids profiles are being added too, which can help parents keep their young ones within protected, walled gardens. There will be more than 10,000 episodes of kids TV to stream, all of which will be ad-free.

The new platform will be rolled out across all devices capable of receiving Now, including mobile, Smart TVs and tablets. It starts on 18 February but may take until the end of March to reach your device.

UK and Ireland customers will get it first, while Now and Wow members in Italy and Germany respectively will have to wait until a later date for the roll out in their regions.