YouTube’s TV app just got a great free upgrade
The YouTube TV app for consoles and Smart TVs is now more functional and fun for music fans too
Quick Summary
Among lots of new improvements, the YouTube TV app for Smart TVs and consoles has new shelves to make it easier to find the fun stuff.
It can also now show you different versions of the songs you've searched for and listened to.
It's that time again – Google has issued its quarterly update for the YouTube TV app on Smart TVs and games consoles.
The goal, as ever, is to make it much easier to find and watch interesting things, and this time around there are some fun musical features too.
First of all, there are new Shelves. The Continue Your Search shelf shows your top three searches, enabling you to quickly search again for your favourite topics or creators.
The Primetime Channels shelf shows subscribers highlights from the most recently searched for and watched Primetime channels. And the From Your Top Channels shelf shows the YouTube channels you watch the most.
YouTube's TV app gets more musical
As a big music fan, I like the look of the Listen again and Live Performances, Remixes and Covers shelves. The former is a dedicated shelf for the songs you've recently searched for and listened to, while the latter promises to show you other versions of your favourite songs rather than just the best-known version.
That could be fun if, like me, many of your favourite artists like to reimagine and reinterpret their songs when they're on stage.
There's a new Podcasts tab to make it easier to tune into the podcasts from your library, and Shorts has now been split from long-form videos to make it easier to find stuff in YouTube Shorts.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The app's looping feature has been improved too. Previously you could only loop playlists, but Google says you can now loop all video on demand: you can set that in the Playback Settings menu.
Finally for viewers, there's more use of inline previews – now in the channel pages, subscription pages and topics pages – and the rollout of Immersive Channel Previews has been completed. These are full-screen background previews on channel headers.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Arlo’s Essential security cameras are now available on Apple Home – here’s why that matters
Arlo upgrades its affordable security camera line-up with Apple Home integration
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Samsung's flagship phones will reportedly maintain one key advantage over iPhone for the foreseeable
Apple is said to be struggling to match Samsung in a specific tech area
By Rik Henderson
-
Your discontinued Chromecast just got a massive feature update
The Chromecast might not be on sale any more, but Google hasn’t abandoned it
By Chris Hall
-
Pixel phones finally getting a feature Samsung Galaxy owners have enjoyed for years
A future software update could make the Pixel more user friendly
By Chris Hall
-
Google delivers bad news for budget Android phones
Cheaper Android phones might need to change to meet new Google rules
By Chris Hall
-
Google Pixel Watch 4 renders show a welcome design change
And one we're less thrilled about
By Britta O'Boyle
-
New Google Messages feature will make millions very happy
It's going to end a serious messaging blight
By Sam Cross
-
In an age of exciting upgrades, Google could downgrade the Pixel 10 instead
There’s a change coming to the Pixel cameras and it could cause a stir
By Chris Hall
-
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders show an early contender for foldable of the year
Even though it might not be the slimmest, it could be the sexiest
By Britta O'Boyle
-
Google TV set for a shake up that might have you feeling blue
A redesign is reportedly coming to Google TV, with a new colour scheme and features
By Rik Henderson