Netflix's exciting new update is an iPhone exclusive

Quick Summary Netflix is getting a redesign for both TV and mobile, with new layouts and recommendations. There's even a Gen AI exclusive feature for iPhone, allowing for more conversational requests and show suggestions.

As one of the best streaming services, Netflix doubtless offers plenty of great shows to binge your way through. But it also has deeply embedded technology in how it delivers those shows.

Today, Netflix has revealed a host of new design features as part of its "new way to search" project, with more visible shortcuts, improved real-time recommendations, and even an iPhone exclusive.

AI search for iPhone

By "exploring ways to bring Generative AI to our members’ discovery experience," Netflix will introduce an iOS feature in beta, which will "allow members to search for shows and movies using natural, conversational phrases."

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's an opt-in experience, meaning you could ask to watch something "scary and dark" or "uplifting and comedic" – phrasing the kind of mood-driven search experience, depending on how you feel that day. It's an opt-in experience, not a default option.

I suspect this feature won't remain an Apple hardware exclusive forever, mind, especially with Google's Gemini and various Generative AI platforms available, meaning, surely, Android and relevant Windows and TV-based systems could follow in the future.

Netflix's new design – what's new?

Not to negate its roots, though, Netflix's updated TV homepage is the first step of change. This will deliver a new design "in the coming weeks and months" for users all around the world.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Here's what Netflix has highlighted among its key design advances, aside from the interface's new "clean and modern design".

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Discover more easily: Front and centre to the experience will be call-outs so you can make "an informed choice" about what to watch. Whether it's "no.1 in TV shows" or "Oscar winner", Netflix will highlight shows with relevant info.

Shortcuts accessibility: My List and Search are moving to the top of the page to make for easier access.

Real-time recommendations: Netflix's recommendations on the homepage will be "more responsive to your moods and interests," it claims.

Netflix mobile – what's new?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, mobile is a major way people watch Netflix, whether on one of the best phones or the best tablets. There's one big change coming, in addition to the Gen AI search for iOS:

Vertical feeds: That's right, Netflix is going vertical! It makes sense for mobile formatting, allowing you to tap to watch, share, or add to My List with ease. The shows won't be vertical, mind, it's only the feed experience.