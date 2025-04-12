Smeg adds a touch of navy sophistication to its iconic breakfast set
It's a minimalist's dream
QUICK SUMMARY
Smeg’s iconic breakfast duo has had a spring refresh, now available in a deep, glossy Navy Blue. The new colourway is featured on the TSF01 toaster and KLF03 kettle, both of which are available now for £189.95 each (around $220) on Smeg’s website or in-store.
There aren’t many brands that get me genuinely excited when they drop a new colourway. Le Creuset is definitely one of them, and so's Dyson, especially when it’s a new Airwrap shade. However, when it comes to kitchen appliances, Smeg might just be my all-time favourite – which is exactly why I had to share this news with you.
Its iconic breakfast duo just got a fresh new look for spring, now dressed in a deep, glossy Navy Blue. Whilst the recent matte Emerald had its moment, this sleek finish not only adds a touch of shine, but is also a bit more forgiving when it comes to smudges and fingerprints.
The fresh colour has been applied to two of their most-loved designs – the TSF01 toaster and the KLF03 kettle – both of which earned five stars in recent T3 reviews.
The KLF03 kettle features a sleek stainless-steel body with a generous 1.7-litre capacity, soft-opening lid, 360° swivel base, and an automatic shut-off at 100°C to save energy. It also has a concealed heating element to help prevent limescale, plus a removable filter to make cleaning a breeze.
Meanwhile, the TSF01 toaster includes extra-wide deep slots, six browning levels, and three pre-set functions. It even has an illuminated dial and a touch-release removable tray to catch those rogue crumbs.
Both the toaster and kettle are priced at £189.95 each (around $220) and are available now on Smeg’s website or in-store.
