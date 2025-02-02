Le Creuset celebrates Valentine’s Day with new heart-shaped cookware – love is in the air

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has launched its new Valentine’s Day-inspired collection. The Le Creuset L’Amour line-up features heart-shaped cooking, baking and serving essentials in three romantic colours.

Le Creuset has launched its new L’Amour collection, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Featuring heart shapes and pretty blush colours, the Le Creuset L’Amour line-up will certainly impress your Valentine if you’re hosting date night or would make a perfect gift for a cooking enthusiast.

Every holiday season, Le Creuset launches special designs and colourways of its iconic enamelled cast iron cookware and serving essentials. Last Halloween, it was all about pumpkin-shaped cast iron dishes and we saw snowmen, bells and holly for its Christmas collection .

So, with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that Le Creuset’s latest special collection is all about love… or L’Amour. The Le Creuset L’Amour or Heart line features Le Creuset’s iconic colours and style but in a new heart-shaped design.

Within the L’Amour collection, you’ll find that almost everything is shaped like a heart, including cast iron casserole dishes in small, medium and large sizes, mugs, bowls, plates and serving dishes. Similar designs can also be found on the Le Creuset US site , which also includes heart shaped skillets, salt and pepper shakers, trivets, pitchers and utensil pots.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

If you prefer a subtler design, Le Creuset has also launched cookware in their usual shape but with a white background and a red heart pattern printed on them. In the UK, the pattern is available in a mug set and spatula , but the US have gone all out with this style of design on its mugs, cocottes and soup pots.

For those who already have a Le Creuset cast iron casserole, you can spice up your current dish with the Le Creuset Heart Knob that comes in gold or silver. The knobs on the lids are interchangeable so you can unscrew your standard one and replace it with a heart shaped one to impress your guest during your Valentine’s meal.

Since the theme of the collection is all about romance, Le Creuset is offering the L’Amour or Hearts collection in three colours – Cerise, Shell Pink and Sea Salt. Prices on the new Le Creuset L’Amour collection start at £16 / $15 and go up to £215 / $332 – they say you can’t put a price on love, eh?