The Le Creuset Christmas collection is festive magic and I want it all!

The Le Creuset Christmas collection 2023 is here, and I can’t get enough of the new designs. The collection features festive-inspired casserole dishes, mugs, trays and plates so you can serve your guests in style this Christmas.

Le Creuset is best known for its enamelled cast iron products, including casseroles, Dutch ovens, skillets, plates, roasting pans and other kitchen accessories. Made from high quality materials, Le Creuset is one of the most popular cookware brands on the market, mainly due to its iconic shape and styles and attractive colourways.

While the premium brand does come with a premium price tag (see should I buy Le Creuset? for more details), Le Creuset is a staple in many kitchens. The brand regularly releases seasonal designs and themed collaborations to appeal to a wider audience and the younger generation of chefs, like the Le Creuset X Harry Potter collection and the new Christmas collection.

Last year, Le Creuset debuted the Noël collection and while there were many cooking essentials up for grabs, the mugs were all anyone could talk about. While this year’s Christmas collection has somewhat similar designs to the 2022 launch, the main difference is the handles of the casserole dishes.

The new Le Creuset Christmas collection features a range of festively decorated cookware that’s perfect for the holiday season. The new line has Christmas tree, snowflake and Santa inspired decorations, with the casseroles featuring star-shaped knobs on the lids, which is what I’m most impressed with.

As Le Creuset items are expensive and considered investment pieces, if you already have a Le Creuset dish, you might not want to buy an entirely new one to celebrate the holidays with. But Le Creuset has thought of that and you can buy the new festive handles separately. On Christmas Day, simply remove the standard handle and swap it for the star to add some style and festive cheer to your table.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Le Creuset) (Image credit: Le Creuset) (Image credit: Le Creuset)

As a big Le Creuset fan, I want everything from the latest Christmas collection but here are a few of my favourites. The main attraction from the new line is the Cast Iron Christmas Round Casserole with Gold Star Knob and Tree Relief . The 4.2-litre dish has a bold dark green colour that features delicate embossed tree scrollwork on the lid. Complete with a gold star knob, the Christmas round casserole is a beautiful centrepiece for the festive season.

The Cast Iron Shallow Casserole with Gold Knob and Snowflakes Relief is perfect for side dishes and has a white cotton colour. The lid has been designed to look like a snowflake but the design is subtle enough that you can use it throughout winter for all your festive baking.

The next three pieces that I desperately want to get my hands on really scream Christmas. Ideal for serving, the limited edition Stoneware Oval Santa Platter is bold, red and has a cartoon engraving of Father Christmas – what more could you want? For more festive accents, the Stoneware Set of 4 Christmas Mini Dishes come in bell, tree, snowman and gingerbread shapes and the Christmas Craft 5-Piece Utensil Set have festive motifs on the silicone spatulas.