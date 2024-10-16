Le Creuset launches its Halloween collection – and I want to fill my kitchen with pumpkins

QUICK SUMMARY
Le Creuset has debuted its new Halloween collection. Featuring casserole, butter and mini dishes, the new range is designed to look like pumpkins, ghosts and cats.
Prices on the Le Creuset Halloween collection start at £24 / $24.
Le Creuset has just launched its latest Halloween collection. The new line features pumpkin-shaped casserole and butter dishes, as well as other Halloween-inspired characters, just in time for ‘spooky season’.
Stoneware cast iron cookware brand, Le Creuset is well known for its high quality cooking essentials and themed collections. While Le Creuset has collaborated with iconic franchises like Harry Potter and Pokémon, it’s become popular for its festive and seasonal range, like the Le Creuset Christmas collection.
Now for Halloween, Le Creuset is back with another round of pumpkin-inspired cast iron products. The standout product from the collection is the Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole Dish, which is available in the 24cm / 3.7-litre size as well as a shallow version – both for £289 / $360.
The casserole dishes have the shape and look of a pumpkin, complete with a swirly silver or gold handle that looks like the stem of a pumpkin. While there are many colours available, arguably the most popular colourway is Le Creuset’s classic volcanic hue, but it also has colours like thyme and artichaut that match perfectly with the autumnal season.
My personal favourite from the new Halloween collection is the Stoneware Pumpkin Butter Dish. It looks similar to the casserole dishes but comes with a pumpkin-shaped lid and boat-shaped bottom, which can be used for butter or other side dishes.
For dinner parties, Le Creuset has the Stoneware Medium Pumpkin Dish for serving and the Stoneware Set of 4 Mini Halloween Dishes for snacks and dips. The latter is made up of four different shaped bowls, including an orange pumpkin, white mummy, black cat and teal ghost.
As a huge Le Creuset fan, I immediately want the entire collection but my favourite picks from the new Halloween line-up are actually from the US. Called the Harvest collection on the US website, the US range has many of the same products as the UK one, but there are also bat mugs and stockpots, as well as pumpkin mugs and gravy boats up for grabs.
The Le Creuset Halloween collection is available to buy now on the Le Creuset website. Prices start at £24 / $24.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
