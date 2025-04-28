Hisense unveils largest-ever Combi Fridge Freezer with impressive 413-litre capacity
That's 52 litres more than its predecessor
QUICK SUMMARY
Hisense has unveiled its largest-ever Combi Fridge Freezer with a 413-litre capacity – 52 litres more than its predecessor. The innovative design utilises advanced space-optimising engineering for smarter storage of groceries and meal prep essentials.
Hisense is renowned for its sleek, high-end kitchen appliances, and its latest release is no exception. The tech brand has just unveiled its largest-ever Combi Fridge Freezer, boasting an impressive 413-litre capacity – 52 litres more than its predecessor.
This breakthrough design is made possible by advanced space-optimising engineering, providing consumers with a smarter way to store groceries, ingredients and meal prep essentials.
Whilst the official product listing code for this model is RB5P410SAFCUK, it has yet to appear on Hisense's official website. However, a similarly numbered model, the Hisense RB5P410SACCUK No Frost Fridge Freezer, is available on Mark’s Electrical for £729.99, suggesting the new model may be priced in a similar range.
Despite its generous 413-litre capacity, this Hisense model requires minimal clearance – just 3mm on the sides and 5mm at the top – thanks to a re-engineered hinge and underside cooling system. Its sleek black exterior and recessed handles deliver a modern, ergonomic aesthetic that complements any kitchen.
Packed with advanced cooling technology like Metal-Tech Cooling and an innovative airflow design, it ensures consistent temperature distribution for optimal freshness and enhanced energy efficiency. The unit draws cool air from the left whilst expelling warm air to the right, improving thermal management and reducing energy consumption.
Inside, thoughtful features like the 0° Fresh Box preserve vitamins and minerals, whilst the Moisture Fresh Crisper maintains perfect humidity for longer-lasting produce. The Deep Freeze Function rapidly lowers temperatures to -28°C, locking in nutrients for superior frozen food preservation.
Additionally, the Hisense ConnectLife app lets users remotely monitor and adjust settings, offering greater control over temperature and energy use.
Take a look at the 3 mistakes everyone makes with their fridge freezer before you go.
