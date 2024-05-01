Ring’s new Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera is perfect for pet owners

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has today announced its first-ever integrated pan-tilt camera, the Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera. It's the first time Ring has introduced a motorised pan-tilt base to one of its products. The Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera includes all the features customers love and trust from Ring, and it will be available to buy at the end of the month for an RRP of £69.99.

Ring, known for it's advanced smart security products, has just announced its first-ever integrated pan-tilt camera, the Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera. It features a motorised pan-tilt base that provides 360° horizontal pan and 169° vertical tilt coverage, making it ideal for monitoring your home when out and about.

Despite producing some of best video doorbells and best security cameras on the market, this is the first time Ring has features a motorised pan-tilt base on one of its products. It will be available to buy at the end of the month for an RRP of £69.99.

(Image credit: Ring)

Using the Ring app, customers can control the Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera to move up or down, or pan left to right. The camera provides full and clear HD video and colour night vision, all in 1080p HD. The new launch is especially ideal for pet owners who want to check on their pet when away from home, or consumers who are looking to upgrade their security levels.

The Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera includes all the features customers love and trust from Ring, including Live View, Two-Way Talk, and real-time motion alerts. When Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera detects activity, it will notify customers in the Ring app, allowing them to respond in real-time and talk with anyone on the other end directly through the Cam’s built-in microphone and speaker.

The camera also features a manual privacy cover that turns off audio and video when placed over the camera lens. This was recently introduced with the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) and has proved to be extremely popular.





(Image credit: Ring)

Ring's Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera will be available to purchase from 30th May for £69.99 on Ring's official website, Amazon and other retailers.