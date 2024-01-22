Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) review: compact, private and affordable

In T3’s Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) review, I put the next generation of the popular Ring indoor security camera to the test to see how its technology has advanced and what’s been added to the existing feature-rich package.

Known for its collection of the best security cameras , Ring released its second generation Ring Indoor Cam in mid 2023. The new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) expands from the first edition’s feature-set with privacy protection, better mounting options and a sleeker design.

I tried the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) for a full month to see how it performed and I was pleasantly surprised, especially considering its incredibly affordable price. Read on for my full review.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) review: price and availability

The Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) is £49.99 and available to buy at Ring and other select retailers like Amazon and Currys . Compared to other indoor and outdoor cameras, the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) is one of the cheapest models on the market.

There are two power source options to choose from: plug-in (£49.99) and battery (£89.99), plus you can choose from a single, two (£99.98), three (£149.97) or four packs (£199.96), depending on how many cameras and monitoring you want around your house. The Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) also comes in black or white colourways.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) review: Unboxing and set-up

Like all Ring products, the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) came in a small cardboard box which contained the camera, plug and charging cable, screws, mount and instructions. Depending on where you want to put your camera, it can be mounted on the wall but as the stand is already built into the device, it can also simply sit on a shelf which is what I did with mine.

The Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) is very easy to set-up and the entire process takes about five - 10 minutes. Once I unboxed the camera, I plugged it into the wall socket, downloaded the Ring app and scanned the barcode at the back of the camera. To get a full view of the downstairs of my home, I put the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) on a shelf in my kitchen as it gets the full angle of my living, dining and kitchen area. Once the app located my camera, it took me through set-up and app settings, including connecting my camera to the Wi-Fi, where my camera was located, what I wanted to be notified by and so on.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) review: design and features

Easy to set-up and install, the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) can sit anywhere inside your home to give you a full view of what’s happening in your house from wherever you are. The camera has 1080p HD video, colour night vision, two-way talk, noise cancellation and live view. Despite its small stature, the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) has a field of view of 143° diagonally, 115° horizontal and 59° vertically.

One of its most notable updates is the manual removable privacy cover. Located on the side of the camera, the privacy cover swivels around to cover the camera and turn off the microphone, so you can control what the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) sees, hears and records. In the app, you can also customise what the camera sees by blacking out off-limits areas, like the bathroom.

The design of the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) is similar to the first generation, with its petite size that measures 4.9 cm x 4.9 cm x 9.6 cm. It can be easily hidden and discreet so you barely notice it but when you do, the sleek and compact design is nice to look at and does the job in a small package.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) review: app

To use the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen), you need to download the Ring app which is free and available to download on iOS and Android devices. Aftering downloading and setting up your camera or best video doorbell in the app, the layout is simple and straightforward, so you can easily tweak your settings, view the live feed and manage recordings. The layout is especially handy if you have more than one Ring product as you can store, monitor and customise them all in the same place.

When the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) detects any movement, it’ll automatically notify you via the Ring app, so you can quickly check in on your home to see what’s happening. The app menu has a dashboard, devices, history, settings and account details for you to explore and manage for better home security. While the app has the camera’s live view available at all times, the app also stores recordings so you can look back to check if you’ve missed anything.

To unlock more security features, you need to add a Ring Protect plan to the app. If you’re new to Ring, you’ll get a 30-day free trial included in your purchase and then you’ll be asked to pay £3.49 a month or £34.99 a year.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) review: performance

After the quick and easy set-up process, I was excited to start using the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen). Having it sitting in my kitchen meant I could see the entire first floor of my house. As I didn’t want to get notified every time I came down the stairs or walked across the room, I took full advantage of the privacy cover so the video and audio would be turned off when I was home. Before I’d leave the house, I’d swivel the camera cover and the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) would immediately turn on, start recording and notify me that the cover had been moved.

I was impressed by how sensitive the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) is to any noise and motion. For example, a delivery person knocked on my door while I was out and the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) picked this up and notified me. I enjoyed using the app as I could quickly check in and review the history of the day, which gave me a real sense of peace and protection when I wasn’t at home.

I really liked the design of the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen). It might be small but it’s definitely mighty and it’s not an eyesore. I forgot it was there half the time and having it sit on a shelf instead of mounted on the wall meant I could readjust the angle quickly and easily.

My only negative is that my camera quality could be better, and I often found it to be a little blurry, disjointed and grainy. I could still see who was in my home and what was happening but it could be a lot clearer. Having said that, the night vision is impressively clear and crisp.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) review: verdict

Overall, I really liked using the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) and felt a lot calmer and more secure about leaving my home, knowing that I had something monitoring it. The affordability, size and design are the real winners here, and the Ring app is still feature-rich and easy-to-use. Other than the camera quality which could be clearer and less jumpy, the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) is an impressive indoor camera that does a stellar job of detecting and alerting you to any movements in your home.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) review: alternatives to consider

A good alternative to the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) is the Ring Stick Up Cam . The two cameras have a similar design, set of features and price tag, but the Ring Stick Up Cam can be used both inside and outside for more advanced protection.