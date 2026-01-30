Dreame’s first-ever smart lock is now Matter-certified ahead of its launch

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame’s new Navo Smart Lock A10 has just been Matter-certified ahead of its launch, confirmed via a listing in the CSA database. First shown at CES as part of Dreame’s AI-powered whole-home ecosystem, the lock features an IP65 weather rating and multiple unlocking methods. It also supports Apple Home, Google Home and Alexa, with launch date and pricing still to be confirmed.

Dreame’s brand new Navo Smart Lock A10 has just been Matter-certified, arriving right before it’s set to launch. The smart lock recently appeared in a CSA listing, confirming that it’s “fully compatible with Matter over Thread for seamless integration into your smart home."

The Navo Smart Lock A10 was part of Dreame’s big CES showcase earlier this month, where the brand unveiled its new AI-powered whole-home smart ecosystem. At the show, Dreame introduced six interconnected product categories designed to work together through AI to reshape how connected homes operate.

It wasn’t initially clear whether the Navo Smart Lock A10 would be Matter-certified, but this new listing confirms that it is, bringing it in line with Dreame’s other recently announced smart home products.

(Image credit: Dreame)

In terms of features, the Smart Lock A10 is rated BHMA Grade 2, making it suitable for both residential use and some light commercial settings. Dreame says it offers fast, quiet unlocking thanks to its TurboForce Lightning Unlock technology, and it also carries an IP65 outdoor rating and uses a rechargeable battery.

You’ll be able to unlock it in several ways, including via a fingerprint scanner and keypad built into one side of the lock. Remote control is accessed via Dreame’s app, where users can manage access, view logs and receive real-time alerts. It also supports Apple Home, Google Home and Alexa, alongside features like tamper detection and long battery life.

There’s still no word on exactly when the Navo Smart Lock A10 will launch or how much it’ll cost, but we’ll update as soon as more details are confirmed.

