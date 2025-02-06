Three underrated Pilates exercises that will build phenomenal core strength

Pilates is renowned for its ability to build solid core strength, but some of its best core-boosting exercises can often fly under the radar. Below, Pilates Instructor Lotty Campbell Bird , Founder of the Collective Fitness Studio , has shared three underrated exercises that’ll help you build phenomenal core strength, which are perfect for bolting onto the end of your workout. They'll improve your posture and stability, and you won’t need any equipment for them, just an exercise mat.

“Strengthening our deep core muscles through Pilates creates a strong central base for the body,” Lotty says. “This acts to support major joints, reduce pain, and help prevent injury. A strong core also boosts stability and improves posture, which supports our functional movement and agility in everyday life, making us feel more stable and secure.”

This Pilates sequence takes you through three different core exercises that build in intensity. “You can repeat this sequence a few times a week for the next month and gradually build up to the harder variations to increase the challenge as you feel yourself starting to get stronger,” says Lotty. Since the exercises are designed to seamlessly flow from one to the next, we recommended following along to Lotty’s video above for the best experience. Here’s a quick preview of what the workout entails:

Toe taps

Leg extensions

Plank

