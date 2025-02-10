New to kettlebells? Try this four-move, beginner-friendly workout to build full-body strength
The humble kettlebell has an underrated reputation. It’s a fantastic tool for building strength, burning fat, improving endurance, and enhancing overall fitness. But if you're new to kettlebell training, it can be overwhelming knowing what to do with this ball of iron. Luckily, Fitness Trainer and kettlebell enthusiast Jeremy Bryan has shared a four-move workout for all you kettlebell newbies that’s perfect for improving your full-body strength and cardiovascular fitness.
Kettlebells are also excellent for building a balanced body because, while many exercises will require you to place both hands on the handle, many of the moves are unilateral. This is where you work one side of your body at a time and it’s important for building a balanced physique, which can also reduce the likelihood of injuries. Don’t worry, this workout gives you the best of both worlds— unilateral and bilateral exercises.
A post shared by Jeremy | Functional Workouts & Fitness Tips (@jeremyfunctionalfit)
A photo posted by on
This workout is ideal for doing either at home, or the gym, and if you don’t have a kettlebell you can always substitute it for a medium-weight dumbbell or even a small-filled backpack. You’re going to perform the exercises below as a circuit— so one after the other without any rest— and you’re aiming to complete five rounds in total. After each round, rest for 1-2 minutes. Here’s the workout:
- Dead stop swings — 10 reps
- Half-kneeling halo — 10 reps (each side)
- Half-kneeling upright row — 8 reps (each side)
- Kickstand squat — 10 reps (each side)
Decathlon's gym equipment is affordable, yet doesn't compromise on quality. This 12kg kettlebell is a good weight for beginners (although there are other weight options available) and is made to last. Don't worry about it being made of iron, the bottom is coated in rubber to protect your floor!
For more beginner-friendly kettlebell workouts, check out this other six-move workout, excellent for strengthening your upper body, lower body and your core. Alternatively, if you want to burn fat, whilst enhancing your physique, try this four-move kettlebell complex from Nike’s Global Performance Coach, David Carson.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
