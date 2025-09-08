No weights – just a resistance band and these five exercises for full-body strength

If you’ve got a long resistance band that’s gathering dust in the corner of your garage gym and you want to get a full-body workout in, this workout from Fitness Trainer, Roxanne Russell, will do the trick. It’ll help strengthen your entire body, from your quads and glutes all the way up to your biceps and shoulders, and you won’t even have to set foot in a gym.

Resistance bands are massively underrated. Let’s be honest, many people think they’re just made for rehab and warm-ups, but if used correctly – with progressive overload – they can absolutely make you stronger and build muscle. It may not be as quick as using a pair of dumbbells, barbells, or weight machines, but studies have shown it is possible – which is the main thing.

Perform each exercise below, taking a 30-second rest in between each one. Once you’ve performed all five, rest for two minutes, then complete the workout two more times. Exercise 3A and 3B are a superset, where you take no rest and perform the exercises back to back (it will leave your heart racing and muscles pumped). If your resistance band isn’t heavy enough, you can always stand on it to shorten it, as this will increase its resistance. As always, check out the video above for exercise demos. Here’s the workout:

1. Woodchops – 3 sets of 12 reps

2. Single arm rows – 3 sets of 12 reps (each side)

3A. Squat press – 3 sets of 14 reps

3B. Front raises – 3 sets of 12 reps

4. Bird dog – 3 sets of 12 reps (each side)

5. Double leg press – 2 sets of 20 reps

