One kettlebell, 10 minutes and these five exercises to build a strong core and improve posture

A healthy life is a happy life, and having a strong core certainly contributes to this. Strengthening our core doesn’t just lead to better movement, but improved posture, better stability, bigger lifts in the gym, and it reduces the likelihood of falls. Training your midsection muscles doesn’t need to be complicated though, this kettlebell core circuit works your deep core muscles in just 10 minutes. Don’t have a kettlebell? Grab a dumbbell, a small rucksack or heavy water bottle.

Dumbbells and our bodyweight are often popular for building core strength, but kettlebells are also a fantastic training tool. In a Peloton blog post , John Gallucci Jr. , doctor of physical therapy and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy said: “When you use a kettlebell for dynamic movements, its weight distribution naturally engages your core muscles, significantly improving strength, stability, and postural control.”

Core Workout with Kettlebell | Mirafit - YouTube Watch On

What we like about this workout is that it trains the core through the three main planes of movement— frontal (side to side), transverse (rotational) and sagittal (forward and backward). This means you’re building well-rounded core strength. Work your way through the exercises below, performing each one for 40 seconds, followed by a 20 second rest. Once you’ve completed one round, wait 60 seconds, repeat the entire thing, then you’re done! Here’s what you’re doing:

Russian twists

Plank pull through

Windmills

Suitcase carry (20 seconds on each side)

Deadbug press

If you struggle with floor-based core exercises, then check out these five standing kettlebell exercises , which are excellent for challenging your balance and stability. Alternatively, if you don’t have access to any home gym equipment, why not try this three-moves Pilates workout ? Its controlled movements are renowned for improving spinal alignment and, trust us when we say, your mid-section will be left on fire.