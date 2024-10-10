Forget pull-ups – a Pilates expert shares a 7-move workout to strengthen your upper body at home

You don’t have to be able to bust out endless pull-ups or even use heavy weights and machines if you’re looking to sculpt a more defined upper body. Pilates takes a more gentle approach, yet studies have shown it’s effective at building upper body strength. Want to give it a go? Pilates teacher, Lotty Campbell Bird, Founder of The Collective Fitness Studio shares a simple, seven-move routine that’ll leave your muscles on fire.
“These beginner-friendly arm exercises will help strengthen and tone your biceps in the front of your upper arms, your triceps in the back of your arms and the muscles in your back and shoulders,” explains Lotty. “A strong upper body can improve your posture which can help keep you mobile and reduce pain in the back and neck.”
For this workout you can either simply use your bodyweight or a light pair of dumbbells. “If you don’t have small dumbbells, you can use similar household objects such as food cans or water bottles to provide an added challenge,” says Lotty. Get creative, see what you’ve got lying about and give this workout a go!
All 4s Tricep extensions
Focus area: Triceps and core
How to:
- Begin on all 4s with hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Keep your spine and pelvis neutral and your core muscles engaged.
- Squeeze one elbow up towards the ceiling and then extend the bottom half of your arm so it extends straight behind you before folding it back in. Focus on not letting the body twist and stabilising through your opposite arm.
- Complete the reps on one side, then repeat on the other.
Reps/sets: complete two to three sets of 10 reps
90-degree chest press and extension
Focus area: Chest and back
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
How to:
- Start with your arms raised at a 90-degree angle with your elbows in line with your shoulders, forearms raised towards the ceiling and palms facing forward.
- Movement: Start by bringing both your forearms in towards the midline of your body and then open back out to your starting position. Then reach your arms overhead until fully extended and squeeze back down to your starting position.
Reps/sets: complete two to three sets of 8-10 reps
Bicep curls
Focus area: Biceps
How to:
- Start with your arms by your sides and your palms facing forwards.
- Movement: Bend at the elbow, lifting your forearms so that your hands slowly raise towards your shoulders. Squeeze for a second at the top, before slowly lowering back down to your starting position with arms fully extended.
Reps/sets: complete two to three sets of 10-12 reps
Back extensor pulldowns
Focus area: Chest and back
How to:
- Lie on your front with your arms at a 90-degree angle with your elbows in line with your shoulders, palms facing towards the floor and your legs extended behind you in parallel with feet hip distance apart.
- Movement: Raise your upper back, chest and arms at a 90-degree angle from the ground with a focus on extending forwards through the crown of your head so your spine stays long and your eye line down. Then, whilst staying raised, squeeze your elbows down towards the side of your body in a pulse action.
Reps/sets: perform 8-10 squeezes before resetting the body down and repeating two more times
Arm circles
Area: Biceps and triceps
How to:
- Start with your arms extended fully by your sides in line with your shoulders and palms facing forwards.
- Movement: Start to draw small, controlled circles with your arms creating circles with your fingertips the size of a tennis ball. Focus on keeping your arms long and extended.
- Do this forwards for set reps, and then backwards
Reps/sets: perform 20 circles, then 20 circles backwards, repeat three times
Long arm presses
Area: Biceps and triceps
How to:
- Begin with your arms raised and fully extended in line with your shoulders. Make sure your palms are facing forwards.
- Movement: Bend your elbows in towards your ribs (like you're trying to create a 'W' shape) and then reach your arms back to the starting position so they're fully extended.
Reps/sets: complete two to three rounds of 15-20 reps
Extended arm pulses
Focus area: Biceps and back
How to:
- Begin with your arms raised and fully extended in line with your shoulders and your palms facing towards the ceiling.
- Movement: Start to pulse your palms up towards the ceiling (this should be a small controlled movement) and hold for one-second at the top of the pulse. Think about drawing your shoulder blades together and your shoulders away from your ears.
Reps/sets: complete two to three sets of 20-30 pulses
If you enjoyed this workout and are looking for more beginner-friendly Pilates sessions, we've got more from Lotty! Try her three-move beginner core workout if you want to focus on your mid-section, or her full-body routine for those days you're a little tight on time.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Is there a MicroLED Garmin Fenix smartwatch on its way?
Developer code reveals a potential bombshell wearable launch from Garmin
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Google TV Streamer’s best feature is coming to your Chromecast
Chromecast with Google TV can now deliver Google's smart home controls
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Strengthen your lower back at home with these five PT-approved bodyweight exercises
Build up strength in this essential spot to move more efficiently and feel better
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Pilates teacher shares a 10-minute bodyweight workout that will improve full-body strength and boost energy
Move your body, feel better
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger's full-body superset workout delivers big gains in little time
The GOAT shares a six-move workout that'll pack on muscle and leave you with an insane pump
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Skip the run – this four-move workout culls calories and strengthens all your muscles in just 10 minutes
Build strength, muscle endurance and burn a ton of calories
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This 30-minute workout builds strength and muscle mass – all you need is a pair of dumbbells
A simple set of dumbbells is more than effective enough to increase strength and size
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Four exercises, 12 minutes and this standing ab workout for a stronger core and improved posture
A strong core will help you on the gym floor and with daily activities
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
No need to run – boost full-body strength and cull calories with these four bodyweight exercises
Burn calories and build muscle endurance without even having to head outdoors
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Ditch the dumbbells – a Pilates instructor shares four bodyweight exercises to strengthen your arms
Whether you want a break from the weights or don't own any equipment, this workout will tone the triceps
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published