Try Arnold Schwarzenegger's 20 minute workout to build full-body muscle fast

Full-body training probably isn't what comes to your mind when you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger, it’s hard-hitting leg days and beast-mode chest workouts. But, according to his recent Pump Club newsletter, the OG is a believer in the power of full-body workouts. So, if you’re pressed for time and need to hit every muscle in a 20-minute blow, give his workout a go.
If you’re unsure as to whether a full-body workout will be able to build muscle as well as an upper/lower push/pull split, let us assure you, that evidence has shown it can. A research paper published in the BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation journal, which looked at fifty women who performed either two full-body workouts a week, or four split workouts a week, over a 12-week period, found no differences in muscle mass or strength. Not to mention, it's a far more effective way to train if you're someone with limited time on their hands.
The workout
This workout is a seven-move circuit and you'll need a pair of dumbbells. Work your way through each exercise below, taking a 30 to 60-second rest in between each one. Once you finish the last exercise, rest for two to three minutes, then start the workout again (you're aiming to complete three rounds in total). Here's the workout:
- Dumbbell chest press – 15 reps
- Dumbbell row – 10 reps
- Goblet squat – 8 to 12 reps
- Dumbbell reverse lunges – 6 to 12 reps
- Dumbbell curl – 8 to 12 reps
- Dumbbell lying tricep extension – 6 to 10 reps
- Side plank – 30 seconds per side
Fancy some more workouts from the GOAT bodybuilder? Check out this 15-minute full-body workout that'll toast every muscle in your body. Alternatively, if you really have zero time on your hands Arnie's 10-minute AMRAP workout is your one-way ticket to a great pump and is great for your cardiovascular health too!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
