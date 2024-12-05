Try Arnold Schwarzenegger's 20 minute workout to build full-body muscle fast

Full-body training probably isn't what comes to your mind when you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger, it’s hard-hitting leg days and beast-mode chest workouts. But, according to his recent Pump Club newsletter, the OG is a believer in the power of full-body workouts. So, if you’re pressed for time and need to hit every muscle in a 20-minute blow, give his workout a go.

If you’re unsure as to whether a full-body workout will be able to build muscle as well as an upper/lower push/pull split, let us assure you, that evidence has shown it can. A research paper published in the BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation journal, which looked at fifty women who performed either two full-body workouts a week, or four split workouts a week, over a 12-week period, found no differences in muscle mass or strength. Not to mention, it's a far more effective way to train if you're someone with limited time on their hands.

(Image credit: Getty)

The workout

This workout is a seven-move circuit and you'll need a pair of dumbbells. Work your way through each exercise below, taking a 30 to 60-second rest in between each one. Once you finish the last exercise, rest for two to three minutes, then start the workout again (you're aiming to complete three rounds in total). Here's the workout:

Dumbbell chest press – 15 reps

Dumbbell row – 10 reps

Goblet squat – 8 to 12 reps

Dumbbell reverse lunges – 6 to 12 reps

Dumbbell curl – 8 to 12 reps

Dumbbell lying tricep extension – 6 to 10 reps

Side plank – 30 seconds per side

Fancy some more workouts from the GOAT bodybuilder? Check out this 15-minute full-body workout that'll toast every muscle in your body. Alternatively, if you really have zero time on your hands Arnie's 10-minute AMRAP workout is your one-way ticket to a great pump and is great for your cardiovascular health too!