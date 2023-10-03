Arnold Schwarzenegger shares 10 minute ‘AMRAP’ workout for more muscle mass

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When we think of an Arnold Schwarzenegger workout, heavy weights and lots of reps and sets come to mind. But, in his most recent Arnold’s Pump Clubnewsletter the retired bodybuilder has shared a slightly different full-body dumbbell routine to his usual set-rep split.

Instead, Arnie’s shared an ‘as many reps as possible’ (ARAMP) workout; where you perform as many reps of an exercise as you can within a set time frame. In his newsletter Arnold said: “While it might feel different, timed sets allow you to get in a lot of reps in a short period of time, making for an intense workout that gives you a great pump and cardio benefits.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Arnie's workout you’ll need a pair of dumbbells, however, if you don’t have them you could always use a single kettlebell too. You’ve got five exercises to do altogether and for each one you’re going to do as many reps as you can in 30 seconds. Once you’ve finished one exercise, rest for 30 seconds, then move onto the next one. Complete two rounds of the workout (although Arnold says if you really want to push yourself aim for four). Here are your exercises:

Dumbbell lunges

Dumbbell chest press

Dumbbell bent-over row

Dumbbell front squats

Dumbbell weighted crunch

Do this three to four times a week, alongside a nutritious balanced diet and you'll definitely start to notice more definition in your body and your overall fitness levels will improve too. If you fancy doing more Arnold-inspired workouts try this lower body workout using just your bodyweight, or if you're after something that's short and speedy, this two-rep dumbbell circuit only takes 10 minutes.