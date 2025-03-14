You can now try Android 16 for yourself, here's how
The latest beta from Android is now available on Pixel devices
Quick Summary
Google has released Beta 3 of Android 16 and it's easy to test the software for yourself.
If you have an eligible Pixel device, you'll be able to update it to the beta software, but you should do so with caution.
Google isn’t messing around with Android 16. While some brands are still struggling to push Android 15 updates to devices (hello Samsung!) ol’ Goog has released the third beta of Android 16 and that means it’s now super-easy to test it out yourself.
Google announced Beta 3 on 13 March and it’s an important step in the development of Android’s latest software, because it brings with it platform stability. That’s why it’s made more widely available, with a simple process to update your existing Pixel device.
For reference – and just so you know how far ahead Google is compared to 2024 – Android 15 Beta 3 was announced on 18 June 2024, so we’re currently running some three months earlier than previous years.
The advanced development of Android 16 isn’t just because there’s less to do, or because Google has been super efficient. There’s been a move to drag forward the launch of Android phones (and the software and hardware that powers them) so the entire ecosystem is shifting.
That’s seen Samsung launching phones earlier, it’s seen Qualcomm announce hardware earlier, and we’re now seeing Pixel devices getting announced earlier too.
How to get Android 16 on your phone right now
If you want to test out Android 16 for yourself the process is easy, as long as you have a recent Pixel device. All Tensor-powered Pixels are supported, so that includes:
- Pixel 6
- Pixel 6 Pro
- Pixel 6a
- Pixel 7
- Pixel 7 Pro
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel 8
- Pixel 8 Pro
- Pixel 8a
- Pixel 9
- Pixel 9 Pro XL
- Pixel 9 Pro
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The easiest way to get on the beta is to head to the Android beta site. If you have a compatible device, you’ll simply be able to enrol in the beta and the update will be pushed to that device.
Before you do that on your brand new Pixel 9 however, take time to remember that this is beta software, it’s not final.
Some features may not work as intended and some apps might not run as they should. Certainly, not all the optimisation will be in place, so the performance probably won’t match Android 15 right now.
But if you’re happy to dive in, follow these steps:
- Head to google.com/android/beta
- Tap on “View your eligible devices” at the top of the page, or scroll to that section
- Click “Opt in” on the phone you want to receive the Android 16 Beta
- Sit back and wait for the update on your phone
That’s it – it’s that simple. You will then move onto the beta and will receive future beta updates on your device. You can opt to leave the beta too, which will return your phone to stable Android, but this will wipe the user data from your device so be very cautious.
There are also points during the beta update cycle where you can exit without loosing data – but in reality, if you are precious about the data you have on your phone, then the beta might not be for you.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
