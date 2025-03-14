You can now try Android 16 for yourself, here's how

Quick Summary Google has released Beta 3 of Android 16 and it's easy to test the software for yourself. If you have an eligible Pixel device, you'll be able to update it to the beta software, but you should do so with caution.

Google isn’t messing around with Android 16. While some brands are still struggling to push Android 15 updates to devices (hello Samsung!) ol’ Goog has released the third beta of Android 16 and that means it’s now super-easy to test it out yourself.

Google announced Beta 3 on 13 March and it’s an important step in the development of Android’s latest software, because it brings with it platform stability. That’s why it’s made more widely available, with a simple process to update your existing Pixel device.

For reference – and just so you know how far ahead Google is compared to 2024 – Android 15 Beta 3 was announced on 18 June 2024, so we’re currently running some three months earlier than previous years.

The advanced development of Android 16 isn’t just because there’s less to do, or because Google has been super efficient. There’s been a move to drag forward the launch of Android phones (and the software and hardware that powers them) so the entire ecosystem is shifting.

That’s seen Samsung launching phones earlier, it’s seen Qualcomm announce hardware earlier, and we’re now seeing Pixel devices getting announced earlier too.

How to get Android 16 on your phone right now

If you want to test out Android 16 for yourself the process is easy, as long as you have a recent Pixel device. All Tensor-powered Pixels are supported, so that includes:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The easiest way to get on the beta is to head to the Android beta site. If you have a compatible device, you’ll simply be able to enrol in the beta and the update will be pushed to that device.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before you do that on your brand new Pixel 9 however, take time to remember that this is beta software, it’s not final.

Some features may not work as intended and some apps might not run as they should. Certainly, not all the optimisation will be in place, so the performance probably won’t match Android 15 right now.

But if you’re happy to dive in, follow these steps:

Head to google.com/android/beta Tap on “View your eligible devices” at the top of the page, or scroll to that section Click “Opt in” on the phone you want to receive the Android 16 Beta Sit back and wait for the update on your phone

That’s it – it’s that simple. You will then move onto the beta and will receive future beta updates on your device. You can opt to leave the beta too, which will return your phone to stable Android, but this will wipe the user data from your device so be very cautious.

There are also points during the beta update cycle where you can exit without loosing data – but in reality, if you are precious about the data you have on your phone, then the beta might not be for you.