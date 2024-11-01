Samsung's XR headset is officially confirmed – here's when it's coming

Quick Summary Samsung has confirmed it will release an XR device in 2025. The confirmation comes from its third quarter earnings report where a slide mentioned XR devices under 2025 Outlook.

A lot has happened in the tech world this week already with Apple announcing multiple Macs, a leak involving a new odd feature coming to the next Google Pixel Tablet and the design and features coming with Samsung's next operating system leaking too. Samsung has been in the news for more than just its next OS though.

There's been some speculation surrounding the company's upcoming XR device after some code for the Google Play Store suggested the app store is preparing to present XR compatibility on apps and games. It was thought the XR compatibility on the Google Play Store indicated Google was preparing for the release of Samsung's XR device, which is being made in collaboration with Google and running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon.

Now, we have a little more than code from Google's Play Store to go on. Reported by Sammobile after being spotted by IDC analyst Bryan Ma, Samsung confirmed its mixed-reality headset will arrive in 2025. The information was revealed during the company's earnings for the third quarter of the year.

It shouldn't surprise anyone, but there it is in print from Samsung: next year's flagship will be called the S25 pic.twitter.com/tuqE6flKpcOctober 31, 2024

In one of the slides under "2025 Outlook", Samsung talks about expanding the S25 series sales by "offering a complete Galaxy AI experience and strengthening marketing programs". The slide also refers to expanding "premium tablet, NPC, and wearable sales", suggesting the recently announced Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra could see successors.

The most interesting element of the slide when it comes to the XR headset however, was the part that said "improve connectivity among products, including upcoming XR devices, to further elevate user experiences in the Galaxy ecosystem".

Following a leak in August 2023, Samsung teased the XR device alongside the announcement of the Galaxy S24 series, claiming it was working with Google and Qualcomm. It never specified whether it was launching a headset or glasses and that still remains unclear, even following this new information, but at least it looks like 2025 is the year we can expect to see whatever XR device Samsung is working on launch properly.