MacBook Pro M4 maxes out with a 40-core GPU and 128GB RAM

If you thought the M4 Pro chip sounded fast, just wait until you see what Apple has put inside its new MacBook Pro models. Like the recently announced Mac mini M4, the latest MacBook Pro comes with a choice of M4 and M4 Pro chips. However, it goes one further and is also available with a new M4 Max Apple Silicon system on a chip (SoC).

This mega upgrade spits out some incredible specs that are difficult to comprehend. The M4 Max chip features a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU. It can support up to 128GB of unified memory (RAM) and up to 8TB of SSD storage.

The MacBook Pro offers more than just a super-fast chip though. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models have been updated with new Thunderbolt 5 ports (on the M4 Pro and M4 Max models) allow double the transfer speed of Thunderbolt 4 – that's up to 120Gb/s. There's also Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connections.

(Image credit: Apple)

On the side of the MacBook Pro you get three USB-C ports (either Thunderbolt 4 or 5), a MagSafe 3 charging port, an HDMI port for up to 8K resolution, an SDXC card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Like the new iMac M4, the MacBook Pro display now comes with an option to add the Nano-texture coating to the screen for a matte, anti-reflective experience. All models are able to display up to 1600 nits of peak brightness, including an improved 1000 nits for standard dynamic range content.

Battery life has also improved on the MacBook Pro, thanks to the new chips, with the standard M4 model offers up to 24 hours of video streaming and 16 hours of web over Wi-Fi from one charge. The M4 Pro and M4 Max models are slightly lower at 22 hours and 18 hours respectively for video streaming.

All models are finished in either space black or silver and come with either a 70W or 96W power adapter and cable in the box. Prices for the 14-inch model start from £1599/$1599 for the M4 model, £1999/$1999 for the M4 Pro model and £3199/$3199 for the M4 Max model.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro models start from £2499/$2499 for the M4 Pro and £3499/$3499 for the M4 Max models. Fully max out the options and you'll need to hand over £7349/$7349 for your troubles.