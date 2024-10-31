New Google Pixel Tablet leak suggests a weird feature is coming

Quick Summary
Details of a next-gen Google Pixel Tablet have emerged.
They include some unusual features which aren't present on the first-gen device.
It has been over a year since the Google Pixel Tablet was launched. Dubbed "the tablet that only Google could make," it's fair to say the debut tablet in the Pixel range was an unusual one.
The main selling point of the device was an additional charging dock and speaker. That allowed users to mount their tablet when not in use, turning it into a home hub of sorts. Google stated at launch that other tablets spend around 80% of their time unused, and this was intended to circumvent that.
Now, rumours of a future launch in the space have emerged – and it sounds just as unusual! The report comes from Android Authority, who suggest that a document seen by their team confirms a device launching in 2027.
That's being dubbed the Google Pixel Tablet 3, with suggestions that another addition will arrive next year as the Pixel Tablet 2. It was discussed as part of a document concerning the Tensor G6 processor, which would tally up with expectations for that device.
What's most unusual, though, is the rumour of a second USB-C controller on the device. It's not entirely clear what that would be used for, though we can certainly make some assumptions.
The most likely use case would be for supporting a secondary display. That would turn the Pixel Tablet into a really useful productivity device – something which the current range is lacking. After all, there is no Pixel laptop, so the tablet is the closest thing to a working device which Pixel lovers have.
The report also suggests that the charging dock will remain a feature of these later devices. That's great news for fans who will be able to continue using a feature which made the original device stand out.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
With some three years before the device is slated for release, we certainly would recommend taking these rumours with a pinch of salt, though. That's a long time in the tech industry, and all sorts of things could change in the meantime to change the current plan.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
