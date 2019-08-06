The North Face jacket sale: up to 50% off select down and waterproof jackets

When it comes to choosing a new The North Face jacket, it can seem an impossible task. After all, there are dozens of styles and types to choose from. Shop around and it soon becomes clear just how well The North Face has you covered year-round.

As with most brands, the more you pay the better the features you’ll get, especially in terms of weatherproofing. And right now there are some great deals to be found on The North Face jackets.

These include water-repellant jackets suitable for use during fine drizzle and light showers, plus windproof hoodies to keep you warm on cooler days. These hoodies can also be layered under heftier jackets for enhanced warmth.

At the other end of the price scale you’ll find some of The North Face’s more heavy duty jackets, including a fully waterproof beast that laughs in the face of driving rain and wind. We’re talking, of course, about the Apex Flex GTX 2.0, which is currently on sale at up to 50% off in select colourways for men and women.

This is a popular waterproof jacket, so move fast if you’re keen to bag it with such a big discount in your size (the Men’s Urban Navy has already sold out at this price).

There are also deals on cosy down jackets for autumn/winter, for both men and women. Here are some of our favourite current deals on The North Face jackets…

The North Face Men’s Quest Jacket (Bomber Blue) | Now £60 at The North Face | Was £100

This vibrant jacket is suitable for wearing during light and short showers. If the temperature plummets, wear it over a base layer or hoodie. DryVent fabric wicks away moisture on your more active days outdoors.View Deal

The North Face Women’s Evolve II Triclimate Jacket (Urban Navy) | Now £100 at Cotswold Outdoor | Was £200

Oh, how we love a multi-purpose technical jacket. This one combines a water-repellant DryVent shell with a soft fleece liner. So swap out the fleece in the summer/early autumn and use it to ward off drizzle. When the cold weather arrives, zip the fleece back in for enhanced warmth.View Deal

The North Face Men’s Apex Flex GTX 2.0 (Fiery Red) | Now £150 at The North Face | Was £250

We crowned this stunner our waterproof jacket of the year in the 2019 T3 Awards. But we’re warning you now, it’s highly likely to sell out at this price. The Apex Flex GTX 2.0 is hoodie-soft, warm yet breathable, and is fully waterproof. In other words, it’s epic.View Deal

The North Face Women’s Apex Flex GTX 2.0 (Storm Bue, Vanadis Grey) | Now £125 at The North Face | Was £250

The women’s version is currently on sale at 50% off in Vanadis Grey Heather and in Storm Blue / Blue Wing Teal (our favourite colour). This Gore-Tex three-layer shell has been designed with a drop-tail hem to provide more coverage at the rear.View Deal

The North Face Women’s Trevail Jacket (Grisaille Grey) | Now £113.99 at Ellis Brigham | Was £189.99

Buy it now, ready for autumn and winter, and enjoy the comforting warmth of 800 fill RDS goose down for less. Zoned baffles add to the warmth factor, and at 350g it’s pretty light. We love the internal zipped chest pocket for stashing small items and snacks. Zippered hand pockets and a hem drawcord complete the package. View Deal

The North Face Men’s Paradiso Jacket (Urban Navy, Asphalt Grey) | Now £75 at Cotswold Outdoor | Was £120

Want a clean and simple water-repellent jacket for less? Right now you can save £45 on the Paradiso, a classic The North Face jacket with adjustable hood and covered front zip. It’s lightweight and breathable, and sports DryVent fabric to wick away moisture. On offer in Urban Navy and Asphalt Grey.View Deal

The North Face Women’s Printed Cyclone Jacket (Rage Print) | Now £45 at The North Face | Was £90

Feeling those vintage prints? Then you’ll love this retro-style water-repellent jacket. It’s another winner for light summer showers, and is highly packable too, making it good for summer festival use. It’s also windproof to take the edge off on blustery days.View Deal

The North Face Men’s Down Sierra Jacket 2.0 (Weathered Black) | Now £195 at Snow + Rock | Was £300

A 550 fill goose down jacket for autumn and winter. The Down Sierra Jacket is designed with a removable hood and button down storm flap, and sports a soft cotton-esque feel against the skin. It’s snugly and comfy, and should help you ward off the winter chill, especially if you’re ace’ing your base layers underneath.View Deal

