The North Face Black Friday deals 2020: The best North face offers on now

The North Face Black Friday deals
It's not quite the big day yet, but the early Black Friday deals are kicking off already. If you're in need of some outdoor kit and clothing, for yourself or as a Christmas gift, a North Face Black Friday deal save you some serious cash. The North Face specialises in outdoor clothing (including some of the best waterproof jackets around), footwear and bags, as well as kit such as tents and sleeping bags.
The company hails from California (the logo draws inspiration from the Half Dome in Yosemite National Park), but has bricks-and-mortar stores, all over the world. However, with many looking to avoid the traditional Black Friday high street crush, the best place to pick up a North Face Black Friday deal this year is online – especially as there's free delivery and returns on all orders.
Does the North Face have a Black Friday sale?
Yes! It looks like TNF is gearing up for a big Black Friday sale this year, with a dedicated page on its website already. The page states that the North Face Black Friday sale will start on 27 November (i.e. actually Black Friday). It sounds logical but is actually fairly unusual now, with most brands kicking off their sales early and running them for an extended period.
However, there are a few things to note here. Firstly, in past years TNF has actually started its Black Friday sale the week before, with extra styles being added on Black Friday. So we might start seeing discounts from around Sunday 22 November.
Secondly, if you join the TNF VIPeak loyalty programme, you'll get early access to deals. It's free to join, and you'll get £10 off your first order over £100 too, so it seems like a no-brainer to us.
Although you'll have to wait a little longer for the official North Face Black Friday sale, but there is a chance to pick up a bargain right now if you head to the Outlet section of TNF site. There, you'll find price drops on a wide range of products, including waterproof jackets, trainers and hoodies. With discounts typically ranging between 30% and 50%, there are some serious savings to be had.
The North Face Black Friday deals: Quick links
- Men's clothing Outlet offers – Save on jackets, waterproofs, hoodies, trainers and more
- Women's clothing Outlet offers – Coats, tank tops, T-shirts, shorts and more
- Shoe Outlet deals – Men's and women's trainers, slides, hiking boots and flip flops
- Bag and Travel Outlet deals – Bum bags and rucksacks
Best North Face Black Friday deals already live
Tente Futurelight Jacket | Was £300 | Now £210 | Save £90
30% off! Protect yourself against the elements in style with this waterproof jacket. TNF's 'Futurelight' fabric is breathable, waterproof, and sustainably made using recycled materials. The women's version is also on sale, with the same discount.View Deal
Terra 55 Litre backpack | Was £150 | Now £75 | Save £75
There's a huge 50% price drop on this handy backpack. It features TNF's OPTIFIT suspension system to ensure a comfy, secure fit, a full J-zip so you can access the pack's contents quickly, a front stash pocket for easy access storage, and a floating lid ideal for a sleeping bag or tent.View Deal
Men's Ondras softshell jacket | Was £100 | Now £70 | Save £30
Designed as a handy mid-layer when it's chilly, or a 'just the right temperature' throw-on jacket when it's mild, the TNF Ondras softshell jacket is a great addition to any outdoor kitbag. FlashDry fabric helps wick away sweat. View Deal
Women's Active Trail mesh leggings | Was £65 | Now £39 | Save £26
These bargain leggings are made from quick-drying fabric that wicks moisture to the surface where it can evaporate. They feature a comfortable, practical high-rise waist and 7/8 length that's ideal for winter running. View Deal
- Need inspiration? These are the best Christmas gifts
Give the gift of a subscription to T3 magazine this Christmas and pay just £2.70 an issue!
Want to pick up a great Christmas gift for the tech buff in your life? Then why not net yourself a bargain on a subscription to T3? When you subscribe today, you'll save a cool 46% on the cover price and your loved one will get every issue of T3 magazine delivered direct to their door. Don't miss our special deal – today for just £2.70 an issue!View Deal
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale across all departments
- AO.com – save on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – 20% off everything
- Topshop – up to 50% off
- Topman – up to 30% off
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear