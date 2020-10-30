The North Face Black Friday deals 2020: The best North face offers on now

It's not quite the big day yet, but the early Black Friday deals are kicking off already. If you're in need of some outdoor kit and clothing, for yourself or as a Christmas gift, a North Face Black Friday deal save you some serious cash. The North Face specialises in outdoor clothing (including some of the best waterproof jackets around), footwear and bags, as well as kit such as tents and sleeping bags.

The company hails from California (the logo draws inspiration from the Half Dome in Yosemite National Park), but has bricks-and-mortar stores, all over the world. However, with many looking to avoid the traditional Black Friday high street crush, the best place to pick up a North Face Black Friday deal this year is online – especially as there's free delivery and returns on all orders.

Does the North Face have a Black Friday sale?

Yes! It looks like TNF is gearing up for a big Black Friday sale this year, with a dedicated page on its website already. The page states that the North Face Black Friday sale will start on 27 November (i.e. actually Black Friday). It sounds logical but is actually fairly unusual now, with most brands kicking off their sales early and running them for an extended period.

However, there are a few things to note here. Firstly, in past years TNF has actually started its Black Friday sale the week before, with extra styles being added on Black Friday. So we might start seeing discounts from around Sunday 22 November.

Secondly, if you join the TNF VIPeak loyalty programme, you'll get early access to deals. It's free to join, and you'll get £10 off your first order over £100 too, so it seems like a no-brainer to us.

Although you'll have to wait a little longer for the official North Face Black Friday sale, but there is a chance to pick up a bargain right now if you head to the Outlet section of TNF site. There, you'll find price drops on a wide range of products, including waterproof jackets, trainers and hoodies. With discounts typically ranging between 30% and 50%, there are some serious savings to be had.

Best North Face Black Friday deals already live

Terra 55 Litre backpack | Was £150 | Now £75 | Save £75

There's a huge 50% price drop on this handy backpack. It features TNF's OPTIFIT suspension system to ensure a comfy, secure fit, a full J-zip so you can access the pack's contents quickly, a front stash pocket for easy access storage, and a floating lid ideal for a sleeping bag or tent.View Deal

Men's Ondras softshell jacket | Was £100 | Now £70 | Save £30

Designed as a handy mid-layer when it's chilly, or a 'just the right temperature' throw-on jacket when it's mild, the TNF Ondras softshell jacket is a great addition to any outdoor kitbag. FlashDry fabric helps wick away sweat. View Deal

Women's Active Trail mesh leggings | Was £65 | Now £39 | Save £26

These bargain leggings are made from quick-drying fabric that wicks moisture to the surface where it can evaporate. They feature a comfortable, practical high-rise waist and 7/8 length that's ideal for winter running. View Deal

