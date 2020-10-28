Wiggle Black Friday deals: road bikes deals, turbo trainer offers, cheap running watches and more

The best Black Friday deals have already started to come in and these include some Wiggle Black Friday deals too. Some might think that Black Friday is synonymous with people trampling over each other for non-branded TV deals in Asda, but if you are a true cyclist or runner, you know full well that there will be a Wiggle Black Friday sale and it will be legendary as always.

If you are after top cycling and running deals, come right this way as we have the best Wiggle Black Friday deals here. We also expect some great Cyber Monday deals to surface in the near future too. As you probably know, Wiggle is the premier online retailer when it comes to cycling, running and swimming deals, but you might not have known that Wiggle also stocks fitness and outdoor gear and apparel too.

One might think that it's too soon for early Wiggle Black Friday deals to arrive but more seasoned Wigglers know that the online retailer doesn't just have a long weekend-worth of deals showcase but runs a Black Friday deals month, starting early November at some point.

Considering the – err – shift in shopping habits in 2020, it is safe to assume that for Black Friday, Wiggle will go all out and start pumping deals out as early as possible. Running and cycling has never been as popular as it is and it's unlikely that people will give up on their new hobbies so soon.

What to expect for Wiggle Black Friday 2020

Based on what we saw last year, we expect a Black Friday-themed month from Wiggle in 2020. Last year, Wiggle Black Friday deals ran from 7 November all the way to the 5 December and given how popular running and cycling became in the last half a year, it would be foolish from Wiggle not to repeat this pattern this year.

Depending on how Wiggle would like to time its 4-week deals extravaganza, Wiggle Black Friday either happen between 2-29 November or 9 November – 6 December. The latter is more likely as that also includes Cyber Monday.

As for brands, Rapha, Under Armour, Castelli and Wiggle's own brand, dhb products all were massively discounted in 2019 so will most likely see these brands return in 2020 for Wiggle Black Friday. The best turbo trainers have also seen some deep discounts, so did the best cycling computers, including top models from Garmin.

Best Wiggle Black Friday deals

We are a bit early for actual Wiggle Black Friday deals but there are a bunch of great deals already at Wiggle. Here is a little selection of the best ones right now.

Elite Drivo Direct Drive FE-C Smart Trainer | On sale for £719 | Was £999 | You save £280 at Wiggle

It might look like the Nostromo for the Alien movies but the Elite Drivo Direct Drive FE-C Smart Trainer is not a scary beast. The Drivo is interactive and features a 24-point power measuring system, with a +/- 1% accuracy, for each pedal stroke. Drivo is also quiet, can simulate slopes up to 24% and works with third party apps too. View Deal

Zone3 Men's SwimRun Evolution Wetsuit | On sale for £230 | Was £345 | You save £115 at Wiggle

Do you hate losing time in transition zones, trying to get out of wetsuits? The Zone3 SwimRun Evolution Wetsuit might be your best option then. The Evolution Wetsuit is made using Yamamoto material with SCS (Super Composite Skin) Nano coating, a highly buoyant, low drag material that also helps prevent the suit from absorbing water. Now over a £100 off!View Deal

Osprey Talon 33 Rucksack | On sale for £85 | Was £120 | You save £35 at Wiggle

Osprey backpacks are well-known for their versatility and ruggedness and the Talon 33 is no different. This 33-litre hiking backpack features an AirScape back panel with foam ridges for ventilation, external hydration access, stretch mesh side pockets, twin zippered hip belt pockets and even twin ice axe loops so you don't have to carry your two ice axes in your hands.View Deal

Best Wiggle Black Friday deals on bicycles

Although 2021 bikes are available a plenty at Wiggle already, we expect some of the older models to receive a price cut, including Cube and Vitu models. In 2019, you could save £630 on the Vitus ZX-1 CR Disc Road Bike that came equipped with a Shimano 105 groupset. Although that bike is now sold out, similar models will likely to receive price cuts on black Friday.

As well as electric bikes, electric scooters will most likely also be discounted for Black Friday at Wiggle. Both categories saw a huge surge in demand over the last few months and also cost quite a bit so it would make sense to offer a few models for a more attractive price.

Zannata Z25 Road Bike | On sale for £699 | Was £899 | You save £200 at Wiggle

The Zannata Z25 Road Bike will probably not rival the top of the range Pinarello models but for the price, it's a decent road bike equipped with a Shimano Claris groupset, Velox Roadrunner wheels and Schwalbe Racepac tyres. The aluminium frame and fork help keep the overall weight to a minimum without making the bike too rigid.View Deal

Fuji Transonic 2.5 Disc Road Bike (2020) | On sale for £1,449.99 | Was £2,899.99 | Save £1,450 at Wiggle

Current season road for half price, anyone? And not just any road bike but a Fuji road bike equipped with a Shimano 105 groupset, disc brakes, carbon fork and frame and Vittoria Zaffiro Pro tyres. A Black Friday deal came early!View Deal

Best Wiggle Black Friday deals on running gear

Wiggle is one of the number one destination for the best running shoes online and has an extensive range of running shoes from the likes of Hoka One ONe, Asics, Adidas, Nike and more. Under Armour saw some good discounts last year so one can hope UA shoes and workout apparel will be discounted for Black Friday 2020 too.

You'd better keep an eye out for last year's models, such as the Asics Gel-Kayano 26 and the older UA HOVR Infinite models. Naturally, Adidas and Nike shoes will also be discounted too, maybe even more than how much they are already are at the moment.

Adidas SL20 Running Shoes | On sale for £78.99 | Was £99.95 | You save £20.96 at Wiggle

The Adidas SL20 is one of the best Adidas running shoes that came out in 2020, also one of the cheapest ones. Better still, it is also discounted at Wiggle, making it even more accessible to runners who might enjoy the lightness and responsiveness of the Lightstrike foam. An absolute bargain.View Deal

Hoka One One Women's Gaviota 2 Running Shoe | On sale for £87.75 | Was £130 | You save £42.25 at Wiggle

Hoka One One shoes are chunky. Just look at the Gaviota 2: it has a accentuated midsole too, yet it's light as a feather. This stability running shoe is great for overpronators who don't want to compromise too much on speed and energy returns.View Deal

Best Wiggle Black Friday deals on fitness wearables

One of last year's best seller running watch on Wiggle was this Garmin Forerunner 735XT bundle. We don't think it can get much cheaper than how cheap it already is but who knows, this now 4 years old watch might surprise us once again. As well as that, other Garmin watch deals might surface too for Black Friday as there are plenty of older models available still such as the Garmin Forerunner 935 and the Garmin Forerunner 645.

But there is more to running watches than just Garmin watches. Polar and Suunto watches might end up being discounted too, and especially in the light of the newly announced Polar Vantage V2, the watch's predecessor and the Vantage M might receive some juicy price cuts.

Polar Vantage V GPS Watch with HR | On sale for £399.61 | Was £479 | You save £79.56 at Wiggle

Is the Polar Vantage V a competent running and triathlon watch? Yes, it it! And not only it's cheaper now but it also comes bundled up with the excellent Polar H10 heart rate monitor so you can perform the Polar orthostatic test and help you recover more efficiently. View Deal