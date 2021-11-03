Black Friday fitness deals 2021: I'm a fitness writer and these are the best sales I've found so far for

Black Friday is just around the corner! As a matter of fact, it has already started; some fitness brands have deals on right now. I spend most of my days either trying out fitness equipment or writing about them, it's likely that I will come across the hottest deals before you.

But since I'm not a selfish person, I thought I'll share the best Black Friday deals and best Black Friday sales with you. Well, the ones related to fitness anyway. Below is the finest selection of Black Friday fitness deals in 2021, for your perusal.

We're yet to see some really good Bowflex deals but there are plenty of Garmin watch deals to choose from. Sadly, Wiggle Black Friday deals don't start until later this year and I couldn't find any really good Fitbit deals either. However, once they surface, I'll be the first one to know so you'd better bookmark this page and come back often.

T3 EXCLUSIVE BLACK FRIDAY DEAL!

InsideTracker InsideTracker | $200 off InsideTracker's Ultimate Plan, use the code T3SAVE200

We teamed up with InsideTracker to provide the readers of T3 with an exclusive discount code for Black Friday. Get $200 off the Ultimate Plan and enjoy the benefits of an ultra-personalised nutrition system that analyses data from your blood, DNA and habits. Offer ends 3 December 2021, don't miss out!

Hand-picked Black Friday fitness deals (US)

Hand-picked Black Friday fitness deals (UK)

Best Black Friday fitness sales 2021

Garmin Holiday Sale Garmin Holiday Sale | SALE LIVE NOW

Garmin's Holiday Sale is already here to delight us with the best running watch, golf watch, fitness tracker and cycling computer deals. Top deals include £150 off Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and £70 off Instinct (Surf Edition). Shop now!

Is this a good deal? There is a huge selection of premium running watches on offer right now which is slightly unusual from Garmin. Especially if you are on the market for something more premium, you can save £££, so yes, it's a good deal!

Mirafit Mirafit |SALE LIVE NOW

Need quality gym equipment for cheap? How about reeeeeeeal cheap? MIrafit's Black Friday sale is on and if you're planning on kitting out your home gym, you can now do it for much, much less. Buy everything from barbells and bumper plates to dumbbells and kettlebells for less TODAY!

Is this is a good deal? You bet it is. I've been using quality Mirafit equipment for years and although my flat is overrun with its equipment, I'm seriously considering getting more now. That squat rack deal looks too good to be missed...

Wiggle Black Friday Event Wiggle Black Friday Event | SALE LIVE NOW

What's the best thing about Black Friday? The Wiggle Black Friday sale, of course. Four weeks of unadulterated fitness deals from one of the online best fitness retailers: what's not to like? The deals are already live, check them out today!

Is this a good deal? If you're into running, cycling or swimming, you must check out the Wiggle Black Friday event. There are hundreds of deals to choose from on any given day, it would be silly to miss out on this sale.

Gymshark Gymshark | SALE STARTS 7 PM ON 18 NOVEMBER

With bigger discounts than ever before, up to 70% off, Gymshark is giving a rare opportunity to shop and update your wardrobe with some of their most popular ranges, at unbeatable sale prices. Check out the Gymshark Outlet sale too!

Is this a good deal? Gymshark went from obscure fitness brand to global superpower in a blink of an eye. Wearing Gymshark is not an option anymore; it's obligatory to have at least one piece of workout from the brand. The Gymshark Black Friday sale contains some heavily discounted items so if you need new leggings of tank tops, now is the time to shop.

Again Faster Europe Again Faster Europe | SALE ON NOW

Again Faster Europe sells quality home gym equipment for cheap. Its Black Friday Sale is already on and the prices are tantalising! Top picks include barbell, weight bench and storage unit deals. Don't miss out!

Is this a good deal? You bet it is! This time last year, the thought of getting a quality barbell for under £100 was impossible to fathom, but here we are, being able to buy premium home gym gear for cheap. This sale is well worth a look.

NordicTrack NordicTrack | SALE LIVE NOW

This came out of the left-field but NordicTrack already started its Black Friday sale. Get quality adjustable dumbbells, exercise bikes and treadmills for less now. The Premium Dumbbell Set & Dumbbell Rack combo is $800 cheaper! Until stocks last!

Is this a good deal? IS IT A GOOD DEAL!? Last year this time, NordicTrack's website collapsed under the insane amount of traffic, so the very fact that you can buy its equipment is a miracle. The Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is now $500 off. Insane.

Hydrow Hydrow | SALE LIVE NOW

Hydrow's early Black Friday sale is on now, saving you £500 on selected rowing machines and rower packages. For a great money saving fitness deal, head over to Hydrow for more. Visit the Hydrow Black Friday sale here and browse current deals here.

Is this a good deal? £500 of the excellent Hydrow rower is an excellent deal, whether it's Black Friday or not. If you're into Peloton-style classes but want a rowing machine, now is the time to get a Hydrow.

JD Sports JD Sports | SALE LIVE NOW

The 'undisputed king of trainers' JD Sports is starting their Black Friday sale a month early! Currently live now, JD Sports are offering up to 50% off selected products from leading sports brands like adidas, Nike and Puma. Get shopping now! Visit the JD Sports Black Friday sale here and browse current deals here.

Is this a good deal? JD always has some deals going on but hopefully, we'll see some of the more decent sneakers on offer this Black Friday. Considering the interest in certain Adidas and Nike snekares, if you see a good deal, you'd better buy it fast!

JTX Fitness JTX Fitness | Predicted start date: Friday 26th November

JTX Fitness offers reasonably-priced home gym equipment and we expect those prices to be even more reasonable for Black Friday in 2021. Browse all current deals here.

Is this a good deal? JTX Fitness always has deals going on and some of the machines on offer now have been sold for a similar price before. They might not be mind-blowing deals but even a little bit more off the already discounted price might make these deals worth considering if you need a new treadmill or exercise bike.

Under Armour Under Armour | Predicted start date: Friday 26th November

Under Armour sell high-quality sportswear, shoes and accessories for whatever fitness challenge you have coming up. Their outlet is full of regular deals and big discounts. Visit the Under Armour Black Friday sale here and browse current deals here.

Is this a good deal? We're not entirely sure what to expect from UA this Black Friday but we're sure to check the deals out once they are live.

Sports Direct Sports Direct | Predicted start date: Friday 26th November

The Sports Direct Black Friday sale promises great cash savings on footwear, sports gear, training equipment and fashion. Their outlet currently has up to 70% off selected items so head over today to bag some bargains before the real Black Friday deals start rolling in! Visit the Sports Direct Black Friday sale here and browse current deals here.

Is this a good deal? Cheap stuff from Sports Direct? Not breaking news for sure. Might be good for people to get some sneakers for reaaaaaaaaly cheap, though.

Nike Nike | Predicted start date: Friday 26th November

Popular sports brand, Nike is a great place to shop for clothes, shoes and equipment this Black Friday. Nike currently has a 50% off sale store wide so make sure to grab some bargains today. If you join Nike's free loyalty scheme, you can also get unlimited free delivery. Visit the Nike Black Friday sale here and browse current deals here.

Is this a good deal? Who doesn't like cheap Nikes? We're hoping to see some good deals on Nike running shoes and sports apparel. 🤞

Decathlon Decathlon | Predicted start date: Friday 26th November

Last year, Decathlon's Black Friday sale had up to 50% off from top sporting and outdoor brands. Their sales page lets you browse by sport and top categories, including hiking, camping and cycling. Whatever activity you're planning next, Decathlon is the ideal place to shop. Visit the Decathlon Black Friday sale here and browse current deals here.



Is this a good deal? Decathlon is a purveyor of the finest cheap treadmills and other home gym equipment. If you need cheap fitness stuff you don't have to wait until Black Friday but if you're after larger equipment or home weights then you'd better keep your eyes peeled!

Adidas Adidas | Predicted start date: Friday 26th November

Adidas has an online outlet where you can get up to 50% off brand-new Adidas goods. All items are clearly marked and the discount is applied automatically. To save on fitness, sportswear, equipment and trainers, check out Adidas. Visit the Adidas Black Friday sale here and browse current deals here.

Is this a good deal? Adidas will most likely have its Ultraboost line discounted for Black Friday which in itself should be a good enough reason to check out its sale. Of course, there will be plenty of other gear on sale!

Best Black Friday fitness deals 2021

Peloton Bike+ Basics Bundle | Was £2,295 | Now £1,995 | Save £300 at Peloton Peloton Bike+ Basics Bundle | Was £2,295 | Now £1,995 | Save £300 at Peloton

Peloton is admittedly the most popular exercise bike manufacturer in the world right now, not the least because of its workout library that contains thousands of on-demand classes with plenty of live classes being added to the roster almost every day. Now that the Bike+ is £300 cheaper, you can spend all that money on paying for the Peloton subscription. Yes!

Garmin Forerunner 45 Garmin Forerunner 45 | Was £159.99 | Now £129.99 | You save £30 at Garmin

Despite the recent release of the Forerunner 55, the Forerunner 45 is still one of the best cheap running watches for beginners. It tracks heart rate 24/7, has built-in GPS, is Garmin Coach ready and lasts for up to seven days with one charge. It's now also dirt cheap!

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Was £299.99 | Now £239.99 | You save £60 at Garmin

The Forerunner 245 Music is the best running watch for anyone after an affordable, smartphone-free running experience. Thanks to its accurate sensors and versatile features, the Forerunner 245 Music is beloved by runners at all skill levels. Now £60 cheaper, what a bargain!

Read our full Garmin Forerunner 245 review

TRX RIP Trainer Resistance Cord | Was £178.80 | Now £127.97 | Save £50.83 at Amazon TRX RIP Trainer Resistance Cord | Was £178.80 | Now £127.97 | Save £50.83 at Amazon

The TRX RIP Trainer is a combination of a weighted bar and resistance bungee that provides a completely unique workout experience. duo for your home gym that frees you to move in every direction to work the abs, obliques, backs, and hips while building up your speed, agility, and balance.

Garmin Instinct Solar Garmin Instinct Solar| Was £319.99 | Now £249.99 | You save £70 at Garmin

Garmin claims that the Instinct Solar can run indefinitely using nothing but solar energy thanks to its photovoltaic Power Glass technology. And although this would require you to spend an awful lot of time outdoors running the Instinct Solar on battery saver mode, even when used as intended, the watch can run on one charge for quite a long time. And it's pretty rugged too!

Read our full Garmin Instinct Solar review

Garmin Venu Garmin Venu| Was £329.99 | Now £219.99 | You save £110 at Garmin

The Garmin Venu is an awesome fitness watch. It has a stunning AMOLED display and has onboard memory to store music so you don't have to carry your phone around with you when you go out for a run. Despite the large and bright screen, the battery lasts up to five days. Save £110 on this awesome watch today!

Read our full Garmin Venu review

Also our full Garmin Venu 2 review

Strongology Home Fitness Adjustable Smart Dumbbell | Was £189 | Now £169.15 | Save £19.85 at Amazon Strongology Home Fitness Adjustable Smart Dumbbell | Was £189 | Now £169.15 | Save £19.85 at Amazon

This Strongology adjustable dumbbell goes all the way to 40 kg so perfect for progression. Please keep in mind that it's a single dumbbell, not a pair. From what we can tell there is an extra 10% voucher available at the moment that's "valid until Tuesday, 7 December 2021 or while stocks last".

