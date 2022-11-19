Best treadmill deals for Black Friday and November 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's never been a better time to buy a new treadmill than Black Friday. Usually, the more expensive the treadmill is, the bigger the discount, but even cheap treadmills are more affordable during the big shopping event. We collected the best Black Friday treadmill deals below from all big-ticket manufacturers and continuously update the offers as new Black Friday sales are launched.

For more buying options, visit T3's best treadmills guide or our thematic running machine roundups, such as the best cheap treadmills and best folding treadmills. We even have a dedicated buying guide for the best under-desk treadmills. For even more offers about practically everything, head over to our best Black Friday deals page!

Best treadmill deals for Black Friday: Our top picks

Best US deals

(opens in new tab) Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill: $1,600 , $1,100 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Bowflex's mid-range running machine features a 2-horsepower motor capable of producing speeds up to 12 mph. It has a large running belt (60x20 inches) has a maximum incline of 15 [recent. The price includes a 12-month JRNY app subscription! Save $500 today.

(opens in new tab) Costway 1.0HP Folding Treadmill: $500 , $270 at Target (opens in new tab)

This cheap treadmill cost even less now! Featuring a 1 HP and capable of producing speeds up to 6.5 mph, the Costway treadmill is best suited for low-impact workouts, such as walking, jogging etc. Ideal for smaller and shared households, thanks to its folding design.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex T22 Treadmill: $3,600 , $2,500 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Unleash beast mode! Bowflex's massive running machine features a huge 22-inch screen, a spacious 22" x 60" running belt, a brutal 3HP motor and a staggering 25% incline capability. It also folds and has an impact-reducing deck. The ultimate treadmill is now over $1,000 cheaper on Black Friday!

Best UK deals

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack New S 25i: £1,600 , £999 at NordicTrack (opens in new tab)

This capable treadmill has a 5" display and 3.0CHP motor capable of producing speeds up to 19km/h. It also features NordicTrack's SpaceSaver Design with EasyLift Assist to help you tuck the machine away when not in use. A real bargain at this price point!

(opens in new tab) JTX Sprint-3 treadmill: £649 , £599 at JTX Fitness (opens in new tab)

Okay, so this isn't a massive discount, but considering that even at RRP, this is an excellent value-for-money treadmill, having any money off is a good deal. 2HP motor, 16kph max speed, 40 programmes, 0-12% incline and 8-point Cushionstep Deck; buy this one today!

(opens in new tab) ProForm Trainer 9.0 Treadmill: £1,600 , £999 at ProForm (opens in new tab)

Another lovely mid-range treadmill offer, this time from ProForm. The Trainer 9.0 has a 2.75 CHP motor, a generous-sized running belt, a 7-inch touchscreen display, and a dual speaker system. 30-Day iFIT Trial Included in the price!

