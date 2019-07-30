Best cheap Fitbit deals 2019: big savings on Fitbit Ionic, Versa and the rest

The best Fitbit deals? We got 'em. Fitbit makes some of the world's best fitness trackers, and its best-selling ones too. It has been doing so since before activity and fitness tracking was even a thing. You can get much cheaper trackers, but Fitbit has a deserved reputation for the quality of what it sells, in terms of build and app support. As such its products are priced quite high, but you can get deals on them via Fitbit's own website and elsewhere.

We have a more in-depth guide to all the Fitbit family if you want to do a spot of Fitbit research. If you're just here to shop, all today's best Fitbit deals are below courtesy of our magical pricing widgets (and the occasional bit of human intervention).

The best Fitbit deals by device

Fitbit Versa: best Fitbit overall





If we were to describe one Fitbit as the best Fitbit, we'd pick the Versa, so long as you're wrists are fairly slender. There's no GPS built in but it can use your phone's, and there is otherwise a full English breakfast of Fitbit functionality, with cardio tracking, apps, notifications, swim tracking, Fitbit Pay and 5 days of battery life.

Fitbit Versa Lite and Versa Special Edition

Left-right: Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Versa Special Edition (Image credit: Fitbit)

Also well worth considering is the T3 Award winning Versa Lite. This loses Fitbit Pay and the Versa's on-wrist video coach – not a great loss – and won't track swims, but it's usually cheaper.

The Versa Special Edition is the same as Versa, but in a choice of 2 more premium finishes. It's usually more expensive although obviously, look out for them there deals.

Fitbit Charge 3: Best Fitbit band

This is more like what most people think of when you say 'Fitbit': a band with a small screen. Charge 3, like Versa, offers heart-rate monitoring, tracking of runs and cycles (via your phone's GPS, and notifications, although it dials down the smartwatch functionality.

Fitbit Ionic: best Fitbit running watch

The Ionic is much like the Versa, but bigger and with its own GPS built in. As such it's the best Fitbit for more serious outdoor exercisers. We're not overly enthused about its looks, but it's the most fully-featured and 'pro' of Fitbit's extensive range.

Fitbit Inspire HR: best Fitbit for women

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Perhaps it would be an over-simplification to say this is the Charge 3, but aimed more squarely at women. But it wouldn't be much of an over-simplification.

Fitbit Ace 2: best Fitbit for kids

(Image credit: Fitbit)

This is a Fitbit Inspire (see below) in a child-proof case and can be managed by you, the parent, via additional settings in the Fitbit app. A very popular device, it's a great way to get you kids moving. No GPS means it's a bit limited as a fitness device but also that nobody can track your child's whereabouts, which on balance seems like A Good Thing.

Fitbit Inspire

(Image credit: Fitbit)

It would however be no over-simplification to say that this is the exact same thing as Inspire HR, except with no cardio tracking or access to GPS.

Fitbit Alta HR

This is essentially an older version of the Inspire HR. It's not waterproof but it's otherwise very similar. Being effectively discontinued, you may well find it going cheap. Don't buy it if it's not.

Fitbit Charge 2

The Charge 2 is to the Charge 3 as the Alta HR is to the Inspire HR. Which is to say it's quite similar but older and less good overall. If the price is right (ie: on the low side) it is still good enough to consider, though.

Fitbit Alta

Fitbit Alta is exactly what you'd expect: the Alta HR, shorn of heart-rate tracking.

Fitbit Blaze

Fitbit's first stab at a fitness smartwatch is still available in various places and isn't bad, although obviously, we'd recommend the newer Ionic or Versa over this.

Fitbit Flex 2

As basic as it gets, this lets you access Fitbit's app and social community, and counts your steps. That's all some people need…

Fitbit Surge

The Surge was worn by Barack Obama when he was running (for office). Like Mr Obama, the Surge's best years are now behind it, although a hardcore following still swears it's the best thing ever.

