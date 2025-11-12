The 5-star Wahoo bike I use most days is hugely discounted for Black Friday

Now here's a genuine deal I can get behind: Wahoo's first-gen Kickr Bike is almost half price on the brand's site. I use it multiple days of the week and find it a 5-star product to use.

Check out Wahoo's Kickr Bike deal

If you've been contemplating a dedicated indoor bike – especially as the winter weather creeps in – then you might've been thinking about what to get. Wahoo's take is to provide a road-bike-like experience, but in the comfort of your own home.

Save 46% (£1,300) Wahoo Kickr Bike: was £2,799.99 now £1,499.99 at Wahoo Wahoo's game-changing indoor bike is as close to riding outdoors as you can get inside. You can set it up precisely like your road bike, down to the gearing response, and there's even rise/fall for added realism. In this refurbished deal, it's as cheap as you'll ever see it – and a worthy investment.

There are a lot of options when it comes to choosing a product, of course, and you can check out T3's best exercise bikes for our wide range of options. But if you're a road cyclist then the Wahoo/Zwift solution is hard to beat.

It's not cheap, of course, and you might think that opting instead for an indoor trainer – i.e. a system on which you can mount your own bike – is the best solution. This works, sure, but I find the perils of mounting and unmounting too much effort. Not to mention it can put the chain/cassette out too easily on a real bike.

Having a dedicated indoor bike like the Kickr Bike V1, however, means you've always got something ready to go. Mine's setup in the garage, I just bring my MacBook in, load up Zwift, jump on and knock out typically an hour.

You can setup the Kickr to emulate any gearing setup that you may wish, so you can bring your outdoor ride feel indoors. And with rise/fall built-in (which you can deactivate), there's added realism when it comes to position for climbing and descents.

This Wahoo deal is for the certified refurbished product, but it comes with Wahoo's guarantee. And it brings the price down to a sensible level. Sure, there are newer products available in the series – the second-gen and 'Pro' versions – but these cost a significant amount more.

As it is, I see this Wahoo Kickr Bike V1 deal as the genuine article. It's selling fast, though, as the USA stock seems to be all gone – but you can still buy in the UK.