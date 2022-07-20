Disney Plus gets Lightyear streaming release date

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Disney Plus is about to get even better with the addition of Lightyear from Pixar to the streaming service in the coming weeks.

The animated sci-fi action-adventure movie about Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) will be available to stream on the platform starting from August 3rd, 2022. This is quite the quick turnaround from cinema to home viewing with the Toy Story spinoff originally debuting in cinemas less than two months ago.

Lightyear recounts the origin story of astronaut Buzz Lightyear, who must find his way back home after being marooned on a hostile planet alongside his commander, crew and a new robot cat companion called Sox. The intergalactic mission also sees the space ranger come head-to-head with the evil Zurg and his army of ruthless robots.

Check out the official trailer for Lightyear below:

“Lightyear looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney Plus," said Lightyear director Angus MacLane in a press release. "We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney Plus not only gives more fans an opportunity to see Lightyear, it gives us all the means to see it again and again."

As someone that missed Lightyear's theatrical release, I'm excited to watch the flick in the comfort of my own living room. It received pretty positive reviews yet failed to make its money back and is considered a box-office bomb. Maybe time to leave the Toy Story universe for good?

Lightyear stars Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Bill Hader and James Brolin. A Disney Plus subscription costs $7.99 / £7.99 / A$11.99 per month, or you can always save 15% by opting for an annual subscription, which is priced at $79.99 / £79.90 / A$119.99 a year.