How can I get Disney Plus for free?

The streaming service market is ever-expanding and with the cost of living on the rise, many people are understandably cutting their subscriptions to save money – but which one? And is there a way to get any for free?

As one of the newest streamers on the block, Disney Plus has made itself a big contender since launching in November 2019. Whether it's keeping up with everything in the MCU like Marvel's Moon Knight , watching the latest blockbusters set in the Star Wars universe such as Obi-Wan Kenobi , or just enjoying some wholesome Pixar content, Disney Plus has arguably the best exclusive content on a streaming platform.

That said, just like Netflix, Disney Plus decided to raise its prices earlier this year. This now means a Disney Plus subscription costs $7.99 / £7.99 / A$11.99 per month. You can always save 15% by opting for an annual subscription, which is priced at $79.99 / £79.90 / A$119.99 a year. Still, if there's a way to save money or get the best movies and shows around, we like to help where we can.

So with all of this in mind, is it possible to get Disney Plus for free?

Is there a free trial?

(Image credit: Future)

The short answer is no. Disney Plus previously offered a one-month free trial for those in the US, UK, or Australia; however, removed this option shortly after. It may return in future to tie in with certain promotions but for the minute, this has been taken down altogether. Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus still offer free trials, so potentially worth considering.

Similarly, Amazon Prime customers in the US could gain access to six months of Disney Plus for free via an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription but again this has been abolished.

Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is currently running a promotion that gives anyone that purchases a Samsung Galaxy S22 Series or Galaxy Tab S8 Series access to Disney Plus for six months for free. If you are already a customer and considering picking up a new model, it's something to think about. The deal is set to end on June 11th, 2022.

Verizon

(Image credit: Verizon)

Anyone in the US can get a six-month subscription to Disney Plus for free by signing up to a Verizon Unlimited mobile phone plan – specifically, a 5G Do More or 5G Start plan. Additionally, a 5G Get More plan is another option, giving you access to Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads) and ESPN. These offers are live until May 31st, 2022.

O2

(Image credit: O2 / Disney Plus)

As you can see, mobile plans are one of (if not the only) ways to get a free Disney Plus subscription. O2, likewise, has a six-month Disney Plus offer for anyone that switches to the network via a selected device or sim only deal. If you are already a customer and want to upgrade, you can also claim this deal or even reduce your bill by £2 a month by adding Disney Plus as an extra to your current plan.

Join Disney

(Image credit: Handout / Getty Images)

Fancy a job change? Any Walt Disney World or Disneyland employees can claim a free subscription to Disney Plus as an additional perk. This is obviously not one of the simplest methods out there but for any current staff members could be an easy oversight that they're not taking advantage of.

Aside from this, there aren't many other ways to gain access to Disney Plus for free at the minute. If anything changes, we'll make sure to let you know.