Top 3 new movies to watch on Disney Plus for April 2022

Four months into the year and Disney Plus is just getting started. While it's mostly known for the likes of Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, there are plenty of quality films arriving on the streaming platform on a regular basis to keep subscribers happy.

April looks to be no different. From a cinematic release that only debuted in February to an Oscar-award winning performance, it's got everything this month – including, a Will Smith classic, back in the good old days.

Every month T3 rounds up what's trending, what's got people talking and what are the biggest releases on Disney Plus, so you don't have to. So, with all that in mind, let's jump straight into the top new movies to watch on Disney Plus for April.

Death on the Nile

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Debatably the most high profile release on the streaming service for the month, Death on the Nile sees Kenneth Branagh don the comically large moustache once again as Hercule Poirot. Based on the timeless Agatha Christie novel of the same name, the Belgian detective finds himself in Egypt aboard a cruise ship where, shockingly, a murder has taken place and Poirot is left as the only one who can solve the mystery.

With an ensemble cast featuring Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Russell Brand, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Tom Bateman and Annette Bening, among others, the sequel delivers classical thrills in modern style. While the story has arguably been better told through David Suchet's interpretation of the character, all of the performances across the board deliver, making it an easy comfort watch.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Fresh off the back of its two-time win at the Oscars, The Eyes of Tammy Faye explores the rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Alongside her husband, Jim, the two built a hugely successful religious broadcasting network throughout the 70s and 80s – including a theme park – although, scandal quickly ensued.

Starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, the biographical drama is a rollercoaster ride, starting from Tammy's humble beginnings at North Central Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While Garfield puts in a stellar performance, as per usual, Chastain rises above the cast to rightly earn the award for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. The source material misses the mark a little at times, however, so if you want something closer to the truth, it's better to check out the 2000 documentary of the same name, narrated by the one and only RuPaul.

I, Robot

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Back when Will Smith was slapping robots instead of Oscar hosts, sci-fi action thriller I, Robot came at the peak of the actor's career. In the year 2035, Smiths plays detective Del Spooner, a cop that doesn't trust technology. After a murder is committed and a robot seemingly is suspect number one, a bigger threat to humanity surfaces.

Look, I haven't seen this film in probably a decade but I do remember it being thoroughly enjoyable with some stand out visual effects for the time. You also forget the number of faces that appear, such as Alan Tudyk, James Cromwell and Shia LaBeouf. I believe it's time for a rewatch.