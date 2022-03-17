Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scene hints at Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's return

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A new deleted scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home has surfaced online suggesting that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire could return in a future instalment as the beloved Web-Slingers.

The clip, which was uploaded to YouTube (and highlighted by movie pundit John Campea, who previously shared leaked images of No Way Home), takes place at the end of the movie when Garfield and Maguire say goodbye to Tom Holland's Peter Parker. "If you need us, you know where to find us," says Garfield, with his arm around Maguire in the deleted scene.

Since the film was released in theatres globally in December 2021, fans around the world have been hoping to see the two actors return as Spidey yet again. Garfield, specifically, has received the loudest cries with many (including myself) wishing to see him suit up for The Amazing Spider-Man after his stint was cut short in 2014. While this clip doesn't confirm the duo's return, it's interesting why Sony decided to remove the scene altogether.

Check out the deleted scene for yourself below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home made approximately $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office, so financially it makes a lot of sense to bring back either Maguire or Garfield in some way. The latter seems more likely as one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors.

Many people have been wondering whether Garfield could be the Spider-Man in Tom Hardy's Venom universe? Clues spotted in the Morbius trailers from Sony, which presumably exists in the same world as Venom, suggests Garfield's Spidey might exist there too. My best bet would be for all three Spidey actors to turn in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse later this year.

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.