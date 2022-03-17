Disney Plus has a great bonus feature for Marvel fans that no one knows about

Disney Plus has a terrific bonus feature for Marvel fans that are looking for more content from the MCU. It's a feature I've only just discovered and something many of us have been wanting on the service since it launched.

What I'm referring to is the previously hard-to-find Marvel One-Shots. These direct-to-video short films were produced during the early days of the MCU and provided interesting backstory on characters not normally the focus of the films. These included Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) from Captain America, Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) in between helping the Avengers and the aftermath of Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) following Iron Man 3.

These were all originally released as special features on the Blu-ray versions of the MCU movies. The only way to get these shorts was by either picking up all of the Blu-rays or by watching a version uploaded to YouTube, which never had the best quality. No longer, though! No Disney quietly added the full collection Marvel One-Shots to Disney Plus earlier this year but failed to tell anyone about it.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

It was only upon my browsing of the recently added Netflix's Marvel shows, like Daredevil and Jessica Jones, on the service that I stumbled across the feature. There are eight Marvel One-Shots in total, ranging from three to 15 minutes, altogether offering just under an hour of new MCU content to enjoy.

All Hail the King with Ben Kingsley is brilliant and the best one of the bunch I've seen. It's also pretty vital to how the character turns up in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. All of these are considered canon aside from the three shorts centred around Thor – Team Thor, Team Thor: Part 2 and Team Darryl – as these are more mockumentaries. It was only later down the line these were rebranded under the One-Shots banner. Still, they're a good laugh and worth a watch, if not to get more Jeff Goldblum.

The full list of Marvel One-Shots are as below:

The Consultant

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer

Item 47

Agent Carter

All Hail the King

Team Thor

Team Thor: Part 2

Team Darryl

It's also a good excuse to help fill the gap until the launch of Marvel's Moon Knight with Oscar Issac later this month.