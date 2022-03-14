Top 3 new movies to watch on Disney Plus for March 2022

Disney Plus might be one of the newest streaming services to launch in recent times but that hasn't stopped the House of the Mouse from making it one of the most popular in just over two years. At 127 million global subscribers, it's only set to get bigger.

Whether it's Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic or the latest cinema releases arriving on the platform day and date, picking what to watch has suddenly become a lot more complicated. That's where T3 comes in. Every month, we delve through everything that Disney Plus has to offer, helping you to decide what's worth streaming and no doubt saving dozens upon dozens of hours scrolling through what feels like an unlimited amount of choice.

This month looks to be another winner with major Hollywood releases and critically acclaimed darlings all being added. Just before we jump in, it's worth noting that while most of the content on Disney Plus is available worldwide, there are the odd films here and there that are not available in certain territories. If you are curious about a certain movie that's not available in your country, make sure to check out the best VPNs on the market to start streaming today. Right, onto the best movies for March.

Turning Red

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Imagine changing into a giant, red and incredibly fuzzy panda every time you feel a strong emotion. That's basically the premise for Pixar's newest blockbuster, Turning Red. It stars newcomer Rosalie Chiang as Meilin "Mei" Lee, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian student who struggles to find the balance between adolescent chaos and keeping her caring but overbearing mother (played by Sandra Oh) happy.

It's charming, it's funny, it's exactly the level of quality you would expect from Pixar. Aside from the endearing cast of characters – shout out to Mei's overenergetic friend Abby – and the group's obsession with boy bands from the noughties, the beautiful pastel colours used to recreate Toronto really helped scenes pop. Pixar's animators really flex their talents, as the technology doesn't get better than this.

The King's Speech

(Image credit: Netflix)

More than 10 years on and Colin Firth's Oscar-winning performance in The King's Speech still remains his best to date. Set during the 1930s, we follow King George VI (Firth) as he works with speech and language therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush) to help overcome his stammer, after unexpectedly ascending to the throne.

It's a fascinating character piece that only works because of the sheer chemistry and believability that its two main leads carry throughout. Backed up by the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Guy Pearce, Timothy Spall, Derek Jacobi and Michael Gambon, it's a perfectly pleasing watch that can be enjoyed by those that are fans of the monarchy and those that are not.

West Side Story

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Another major release for Disney Plus in March is Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. After failing to light up the box office, the musical romantic drama found a positive reception from those that gave it a go. With Ansel Elgort, best known for Baby Driver, and rising star Rachel Zegler in the lead roles of Tony and Maria, respectively, the film balances the line between classic and moden in fine fashion.

Considering it's longer than two and half hours long, the pacing is top notch while the choreography and musical numbers remain timeless. West Side Story, most recently, has seen some awards action with Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita, winning Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTAs over the weekend. The performance is heavy touted to do well at the Oscars too, similar to how Rita Moreno triumphed at the event for the same role in 1962. Is history about to repeat itself?