Top 3 new movies to watch on HBO Max for February 2022

HBO Max might be one of the newest streaming services out there but it's still filled with an abundance of entertainment ready for watching.

The craziest part is that a lot of movies now arrive day and date on HBO Max alongside its theatrical release. While the cinematic experience simply cannot be beaten, it's hard to argue with the convenience of watching films in the comfort of your own home. That's a dilemma for another day, as the platform has now rolled out its latest set of exciting content for the month.

Over 70 pieces of entertainment were added to HBO Max on February 1st with more arriving nearly every day of the month. That can be quite overwhelming. So we've done the hard work and found the best movies worth spending time with over the coming weeks.

Nightmare Alley

I can't quite get over how fast Nightmare Alley has arrived on HBO Max, after just seeing the neo-noir psychological thriller in cinemas at the end of January. From director Guillermo del Toro, best known for Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley is based on the William Lindsay Gresham novel of the same name and follows a new carnival worker (played by Bradley Cooper) with a mysterious past who wants to make it to the top.

It's a stunning film with beautiful cinematography, vivid use of colours and a masterful set design that helps bring the world of 1939 to full realisation. Cooper continues to go from strength to strength in his roles and this might just top the lot, going from a quiet, mild-mannered carny to an egotistical showman. Look don't just take my word for it. Martin Scorsese wrote an essay for the Los Angeles Times compelling people to see the film. You can't get a bigger endorsement than that.

Nobody

If you liked John Wick, there's a good chance you'll like Nobody. Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, a family man bored with his daily life – that is, until a home invasion takes place. This propels the character back into his past dangerous doings, consequently becoming a target of a Russian crime boss.

The idea stemmed from Odenkirk after trespassers broke into his own home and how he trapped them in his basement. Naturally, the action is top-notch but it's just great to see the Better Call Saul lead having a hell of a time in this role. Be warned: it can get quite brutal.

Long Shot

The perfect film for Valentine's Day. Criminally underperforming at the box office, Long Shot is one of the newest rom-coms out there – and it's surprisingly great! Starring Seth Rogen as a journalist and Charlize Theron as the United States Secretary of State and once former babysitter to Rogen, the narrative follows whether these two opposites can make it work.

It's adorable, feel-good, brimming with laughs and just a damn fun time. The chemistry is unbelievably strong between the two leads, making it instantly rewatchable. Its ensemble cast is further backed up by O'Shea Jackson Jr, Andy Serkis, Lisa Kudrow, Randall Park, June Diane Raphael and Bob Odenkirk, making his second appearance on this list. What can I say, I'm a big fan.

