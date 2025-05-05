3 best movies to give your speakers a good workout
Some movies not only look good, they sound it too – here are three to stream that'll test your audio system
Sound can make or break a movie.
A perfect score can become iconic and as memorable as any explosion or heart-felt performance. There isn't anyone out there that doesn't recognise the John Williams score from Jaws, the John Williams score for Star Wars, the John Williams score for the Indiana Jones movies, or the music from Superman, which was by... well, you know by now.
A film should be loud and invoke an emotional response, and as such you need your home setup to reflect this. Watching movies on your phone is fine, but there is nothing better than a film that requires a big loud sound system or one of the best soundbars to fully appreciate it.
Here are three of our recommendations on streaming services now that can really give your speakers a push.
Alien: Romulus – Disney+
Fede Alverez’s 2024 installment of the long running Alien saga offers a perfect example of sound being used to create tension, mood and atmosphere.
From creaking corridors of abandoned spacecraft to the iconic "hiss" of lurking xenomorphs, the film relies heavily on its sound design and was an absolute treat on the big screen.
With this in mind, Alien: Romulus provides a perfect opportunity for home cinema fans to really crank up the volume, get those speakers set up fully and let the movie do what it is designed to do – create a level of immersion that will terrify you.
With the film now fully available in 4K and with a fine Dolby Atmos mix through Disney+, there's no excuse not to take full advantage.
Fury – Amazon Prime Video
Big tanks, explosions and Brad Pitt shouting… a lot! What's not to like?
War movies are perfectly attuned for great sound design and a good set of home speakers, and Fury is no exception. It's a World War II tank movie with an all star cast and came out in 2014 to solid reviews and good box office returns.
It hardly pushes boundaries in terms of plot and performance, but what it delivers a set of visually striking battle scenes with amazing sound design.
Bullets whizz and tank shells bounce around with a level of realism not heard since Saving Private Ryan. You can't help but be drawn into the action through this.
When viewed at home on a big screen with decent home cinema kit, Fury is a fantastic experience that really stands out amongst its rivals and peers.
The Greatest Showman – Disney+
No perfect home cinema experience would be complete without a musical. And to really give yourself a treat, there's no better in modern times than The Greatest Showman.
This 2017 Hugh Jackman led extravaganza of campy sing along classics has become legendary since its release. It's accrued legions of fans who attend dress up and attend live show events. Think Rocky Horror for the 2010s.
With all this in mind there's obviously a huge opportunity for home cinema fans to experience the film in the best way possible. Treat yourself to a new sound kit, crank up the volume and print out those lyric sheets... like you don't already know all the words.
The Greatest Showman is loud, bold, flashy and utterly perfect for a big old sing along.
Liverpool lad, mid-life crisis survivor, writer of short fiction, screenplays, articles, reviews and opinion pieces. Brian is totally in love with cinema in all its many forms. He writes for websites, blogs and published magazines, including Screen Rant, IGN and Purple Revolver in the constant hope it will help him avoid getting a real grown-up job. In his free time, he's a gym obsessive and previously good guitarist.
