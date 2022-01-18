Marvel's Moon Knight gets Disney Plus trailer and release date – is this the MCU's answer to Batman?

Watch Oscar Issac suit up as Marc Spector in first tense trailer

Marc Spector Moon Knight
(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney Plus)
Matthew Forde

By published

Marvel Studios has premiered the first trailer for the highly anticipated Moon Knight adaption for Disney Plus, which sees Oscar Issac suit up as the tormented mercenary that suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. 

Alongside this, Marvel has confirmed that Moon Knight will debut on the streaming service on March 30th, 2022. Directed by Mohamed Diab and Justin Benson, the action-adventure will consist of six episodes set across the backdrop of Egyptian iconography, as the anti-hero of Marc Spector must learn to deal with the multiple identities that live inside him. 

We also get a first look at Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow (according to the closed captions) during the trailer, a minor character from the comics that is described as a skilled surgeon and scientist. It's been heavily reported that Hawke will serve as the main antagonist for the show. 

Check out the trailer for yourself below: 

Moon Knight is arguably the closest comparison Marvel has to Batman, traditionally being a  billionaire businessman in the comics who then fights crime on a night. Just think of Bruce Wayne but more mentally unstable. Like most projects in the MCU though, it does seem that the character is receiving its own spin for the universe. 

Hawkeye was the latest MCU series to hit Disney Plus over Christmas, with Hailee Steinfeld stepping into the role of Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner returning once again as the titular archer. While it's unlikely these two shows will crossover, there is a good chance the pair will eventually interact in the future. Marvel boss Kevin Feige, however, did confirm in November 2019 that both Kate Bishop and Marc Spector would crossover to the MCU films. 

Moon Knight is scheduled for release on March 30th, 2022. To find out the best deals, head on over to our Disney Plus hub to get the best price on the market today.  

TOPICS
Entertainment
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.