Marvel's Moon Knight gets Disney Plus trailer and release date – is this the MCU's answer to Batman?

Marvel Studios has premiered the first trailer for the highly anticipated Moon Knight adaption for Disney Plus, which sees Oscar Issac suit up as the tormented mercenary that suffers from a dissociative identity disorder.

Alongside this, Marvel has confirmed that Moon Knight will debut on the streaming service on March 30th, 2022. Directed by Mohamed Diab and Justin Benson, the action-adventure will consist of six episodes set across the backdrop of Egyptian iconography, as the anti-hero of Marc Spector must learn to deal with the multiple identities that live inside him.

We also get a first look at Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow (according to the closed captions) during the trailer, a minor character from the comics that is described as a skilled surgeon and scientist. It's been heavily reported that Hawke will serve as the main antagonist for the show.

Check out the trailer for yourself below:

Moon Knight is arguably the closest comparison Marvel has to Batman, traditionally being a billionaire businessman in the comics who then fights crime on a night. Just think of Bruce Wayne but more mentally unstable. Like most projects in the MCU though, it does seem that the character is receiving its own spin for the universe.

Hawkeye was the latest MCU series to hit Disney Plus over Christmas, with Hailee Steinfeld stepping into the role of Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner returning once again as the titular archer. While it's unlikely these two shows will crossover, there is a good chance the pair will eventually interact in the future. Marvel boss Kevin Feige, however, did confirm in November 2019 that both Kate Bishop and Marc Spector would crossover to the MCU films.