Netflix Marvel shows are now live on Disney Plus – and they have a new name

Marvel shows produced by Netflix, such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, are now exclusively available to stream across Disney Plus from today.

The Walt Disney Company confirmed earlier this month that all Marvel Netflix superhero shows would move to Disney Plus, following huge speculation about their longevity on a competitor's streaming platform. The countries that can watch the shows now are the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Interestingly, the shows have now been labelled with a new name on Disney Plus. The collection can now be found under "The Defenders Saga" on the Marvel section of the platform. Agents of Shield has also debuted on Disney Plus today and can be found under "Marvel Series and Specials".

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Anyone jumping into the series should be aware that it's currently unknown whether these shows are canon to the MCU or not. It was initially thought that they were connected but not in the same world as the MCU, however, recently we've seen a couple of characters cross over in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye , so it's very much up for debate.

Either way, most of these series have received strong critical praise – particularly Daredevil and Jessica Jones – and are worth watching. You can also just skip to the Avengers-style team-up series in The Defenders, which sees the group (excluding The Punisher) come together for the first time.

The full list of Marvel shows on Disney Plus, that were previously available to watch on Netflix, includes:

Daredevil S1 to S3

Jessica Jones S1 to S3

Luke Cage S1 to S2

Iron Fist S1 to S2

The Defenders S1

The Punisher S1 to S2

With plenty of MCU projects in the works, we'll just have to wait and see whether any more of these characters turn up in future. Charlie Cox's Daredevil feels like a good shout for She-Hulk, considering both are lawyers.

The next MCU series to premiere on Disney Plus will be Moon Knight starring Oscar Issac on March 30th, with the official trailer giving us a good look at the new Batman-like antihero.