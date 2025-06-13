Disney+ could lose major sci-fi franchise just as it started to get interesting again

Is there a Doctor in the house?

Reports claim that Doctor Who will not be shown on Disney+ from the next series.

The last two seasons have been available to watch on the streaming service outside the UK.

Disney+ became the streaming home of Doctor Who outside the UK a couple of years ago, thanks to a partnership between the BBC and the streaming service. However, that seems to be ending soon.

It's being reported that new episodes of the popular sci-fi show will not be available on Disney+ going forward – and just as the series was getting more interesting.

Ncuti Gatwa's transformation at the end of the latest season came as somewhat a shock (we'll avoid spoilers, in case), so anticipation for future Doctor Who seasons has risen. But, according to online TV leaker Daniel Richtman, Disney+ will not be involved in its future.

"Doctor Who is only dead at Disney," he wrote in an X post (via SFFGazette). "But there are active talks to revive it elsewhere, and things are looking promising."

That second part of his comment suggests another streamer might pick up the reins.

Some are speculating that Amazon Prime Video or Netflix could take Doctor Who on for the US and other global markets – after all, each has a good relationship with the BBC that includes a whole stack of the British broadcaster's programming.

Peaky Blinders is available on Netflix in countries outside the UK, for example. And the forthcoming movie is a joint production between the streaming service and the Beeb.

But does Disney+ care?

Of course, Disney might not be that bothered that it's potentially losing Doctor Who. The adventures of Gatwa's 15th Doctor have proved controversial, with returning showrunner Russell T Davies accused of introducing too many "woke" themes to the last two seasons.

I've personally enjoyed Gatwa's run, even though I appreciate it can be divisive. However, considering how he has exited the show, I'm now very much looking forward to seeing the next chapter and the return of a real fan favourite.

Just not on Disney+, it seems.

